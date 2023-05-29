Queens of the Stone Age played their second show of the year at Boston Calling on Sunday night, where they treated fans to the debut of a new song called “Negative Space” as well as the first performance of “Misfit Love” since 2018.
“Negative Space” comes from QOTSA’s upcoming album, In Times New Roman…, which is due out on June 16th. Previously, the band premiered the lead single, “Emotion Sickness.”
Elsewhere during their set at Boston Calling, QOTSA dusted off “Misfit Love,” from 2007’s Era Vulgaris, for the first time in five years.
QOTSA have several more festival appearances on its calendar, including Riot Fest in Chicago, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, and Louder Than Life in Louisville. Tickets to their upcoming gigs are on sale here.
Queens of the Stone Age’s Boston Calling Setlist:
Misfit Love (First time since 2018)
Little Sister
I Sat by the Ocean
The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
Sick, Sick, Sick
If I Had a Tail
Emotion Sickness
My God Is the Sun
Smooth Sailing
The Evil Has Landed
Negative Space (Live debut)
Make It Wit Chu
Go With the Flow
No One Knows
A Song for the Dead