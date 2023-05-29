Menu
Queens of the Stone Age Debut New Song “Negative Space” at Boston Calling: Watch

They also dusted off "Misfit Love" for the first time since 2018

Queens of the Stone Age
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Alex Kuft
May 29, 2023 | 10:06am ET

    Queens of the Stone Age played their second show of the year at Boston Calling on Sunday night, where they treated fans to the debut of a new song called “Negative Space” as well as the first performance of “Misfit Love” since 2018.

    “Negative Space” comes from QOTSA’s upcoming album, In Times New Roman…, which is due out on June 16th. Previously, the band premiered the lead single, “Emotion Sickness.” 

    Elsewhere during their set at Boston Calling, QOTSA dusted off “Misfit Love,” from 2007’s Era Vulgaris, for the first time in five years.

    QOTSA have several more festival appearances on its calendar, including Riot Fest in Chicago, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, and Louder Than Life in Louisville. Tickets to their upcoming gigs are on sale here.

    Queens of the Stone Age’s Boston Calling Setlist:

    Misfit Love (First time since 2018)
    Little Sister
    I Sat by the Ocean
    The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
    Sick, Sick, Sick
    If I Had a Tail
    Emotion Sickness
    My God Is the Sun
    Smooth Sailing
    The Evil Has Landed
    Negative Space (Live debut)
    Make It Wit Chu
    Go With the Flow
    No One Knows
    A Song for the Dead

