Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino: “Nobody Is Acting in Their Real Voice”

The director is looking for an American, and only American, to star in his upcoming final film

Advertisement
quentin tarantino wont cast british actor
Quentin Tarantino, photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
May 29, 2023 | 8:59pm ET

    Quentin Tarantino is so committed to telling American stories that, as he prepares his reportedly final film, he won’t look outside the country in its casting. In a new interview with Deadline, the director stated that he refused to cast a British actor to play an American role, lamenting that “nobody is acting in their real voice” these days.

    “Obviously, nothing against the Brits, but we’re living in a really weird time now,” Tarantino said. “I think when people look back on this era of cinema and it’s just all these British actors pretending to be Americans and all these Australian actors pretending to be Americans, it’s like phantoms. Nobody is acting in their own voice.”

    Of course, Tarantino admitted that this phenomenon could be happening because we have a plethora of British actors talented enough to pull of a convincing American accent. As for equally talented Americans? “I would say that for the most part the Americans gave up their own ground,” he said. “I think it’s just a case that a bunch of Brits became more famous than the others. The Americans ceded their own ground. When I look at ’70s cinema I want to see Robert De Niro, I want to see Al Pacino, I want to see Stacy Keach, you know, I want to see people like that reflecting the culture back to me.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It’s worth noting that Tarantino hasn’t exactly been stringent in this newly announced rule of his: Australian actor Margot Robbie portrayed American actor Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in HollywoodPerhaps with his last film, however — based on a critic who “used to write movie reviews for a porno rag” — he’s aiming for new levels of purity.

    As Tarantino preps The Movie Criticrevisit our definitive ranking of his films.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

May 28, 2023

john madden biopic movie will ferrell david o russell

Will Ferrell to Star in John Madden Biopic Directed by David O. Russell

May 26, 2023

the little mermaid ariel doll how to buy mattel disney halle bailey

How to Buy Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

May 26, 2023

You Hurt My Feelings Review

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Learns the Cost of Honesty in the Hilarious You Hurt My Feelings: Review

May 26, 2023

disney channel original movies

15 Disney Channel Original Movies That Changed Television Forever

May 25, 2023

once upon a time in hollywood feet quentin tarantino margot robbie dirty film movie news

Quentin Tarantino Told Margot Robbie Not to Wash Her Feet for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

May 25, 2023

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Barbie Steps Into the Real World in New Trailer for Greta Gerwig Film: Watch

May 25, 2023

quentin tarantino movie critic final film details reviewer porno magazine

Quentin Tarantino Says Final Film Is Based on "Porno Rag" Movie Critic

May 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Quentin Tarantino: "Nobody Is Acting in Their Real Voice"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter