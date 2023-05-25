Quentin Tarantino Told Margot Robbie Not to Wash Her Feet for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

There’s three things you can usually expect to see in a Quentin Tarantino film: Fire, guns, and feet. But the alleged podophile has to make it all feel natural — which is why he apparently told Margot Robbie not to wash her feet during her sole-heavy scene in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

In the 2019 flick, set in ’60s Los Angeles, Robbie plays a fictionalized version of the late actress Sharon Tate just as her career is taking off. She stops by the theater to see herself in the real-life movie The Wrecking Crew, gleefully kicking off her go-go boots and propping her feet up on the chair in front of her — dirt and all.

Speaking about her most memorable looks in a new Vogue video interview, Robbie explained that although taking off her boots was always in the script, the dirty feet was a spur-of-the-moment decision from Tarantino: “My feet were dirty because I’d been walking around set,” she said. “They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin said, ‘Don’t. Don’t clean them.’ Someone ran in to do it, and he was like, ‘No, it’s real. Keep it.’”

Advertisement

Related Video

Robbie’s iteration of Sharon Tate just might be the first-ever character to sport both dirty feet and a Chanel purse in the same scene. Watch her entire interview below; her quotes around Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood begin around the 5:24 mark.

While Robbie has been spending lots of time in Barbie Land as of late, Tarantino has been prepping what very well might be his final feature, The Movie Critic, which will center around a man who writes film reviews for a porn magazine.