Rancid Unleash New Song “Devil in Disguise” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

Punk veterans Rancid have dropped “Devil in Disguise,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Tomorrow Never Comes, out June 2nd via Epitaph.

The new song, which follows the album’s title track released last month, features galloping drums and a sing-along chorus in which Tim Armstrong and Lars Frederiksen team up for the refrain: “Beware who’s around you hiding in plain sight / Beware who’s around you in the broad daylight.” And in typical Rancid style, the track clocks in at bite-sized punk duration of two minutes.

Tomorrow Never Comes marks the band’s first album in six years, following 2017’s Trouble Maker. The new LP was once again produced by Epitaph Records owner and Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz.

Prior to the LP drop next Friday, Rancid are set to headline the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Las Vegas this Sunday (May 28th).

The band will then set out on a European/UK tour that kicks off on the album’s release date (June 2nd) in Rimini, Italy, and runs through June 25th in Tabor, Czech Republic, at the Mighty Sounds Festival. After that, Rancid will be back in the US for the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals in the fall. Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Pre-order Tomorrow Never Comes here, and watch the video for “Devil in Disguise” below.