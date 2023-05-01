Ray LaMontagne Announces 2023 Tour

Grammy-winning folk singer Ray LaMontagne has announced a North American tour for Fall 2023 that will feature a fan-requested setlist voted through his official website.

The 29-city “Just Passing Through” tour will open in Atlanta on September 6th ahead of stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up with a two-night stand in Los Angeles on October 14th and 15th. See LaMontagne’s full tour schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring on Wednesday, May 3rd (use access code ICONIC).

LaMontagne’s last album was 2020’s Monovision. Revisit his 2022 interview with Kyle Meredith about recording the LP, being a creature of habit, and maintaining work-life balance here.

Ray LaMontagne 2023 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy PAC

09/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/09 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/10 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

09/12 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

09/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

09/16 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctor’s Theatre

09/17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/20 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/22 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/28 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Performing Arts Center

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/03 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

10/05 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

10/06 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre