Ray LaMontagne Announces 2023 Tour

Grammy-winning folk singer Ray LaMontagne has announced a North American tour for Fall 2023 that will feature a fan-requested setlist voted through his official website.
The 29-city “Just Passing Through” tour will open in Atlanta on September 6th ahead of stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up with a two-night stand in Los Angeles on October 14th and 15th. See LaMontagne’s full tour schedule below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring on Wednesday, May 3rd (use access code ICONIC).
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
LaMontagne’s last album was 2020’s Monovision. Revisit his 2022 interview with Kyle Meredith about recording the LP, being a creature of habit, and maintaining work-life balance here.
Ray LaMontagne 2023 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy PAC
09/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/09 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
09/10 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center
09/12 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
09/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
09/16 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctor’s Theatre
09/17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/20 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/22 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
09/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/28 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Performing Arts Center
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/03 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
10/05 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
10/06 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre