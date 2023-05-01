Menu
Ray LaMontagne Announces 2023 Tour

The 29-city trek will feature fan-requested setlists

Ray LaMontagne, photo by Brian Stowell
May 1, 2023 | 2:50pm ET

    Grammy-winning folk singer Ray LaMontagne has announced a North American tour for Fall 2023 that will feature a fan-requested setlist voted through his official website.

    The 29-city “Just Passing Through” tour will open in Atlanta on September 6th ahead of stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up with a two-night stand in Los Angeles on October 14th and 15th. See LaMontagne’s full tour schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring on Wednesday, May 3rd (use access code ICONIC).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    LaMontagne’s last album was 2020’s Monovision. Revisit his 2022 interview with Kyle Meredith about recording the LP, being a creature of habit, and maintaining work-life balance here.

    Ray LaMontagne 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy PAC
    09/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    09/09 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    09/10 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center
    09/12 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
    09/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
    09/15 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
    09/16 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctor’s Theatre
    09/17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
    09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    09/20 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/22 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
    09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    09/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    09/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    09/28 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Performing Arts Center
    10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    10/03 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    10/05 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
    10/06 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
    10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    10/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
    10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

