Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta’s cause of death has officially been revealed to be heart failure and respiratory issues, according to TMZ.

Documents obtained by TMZ named acute heart failure, respiratory insufficiency, and pulmonary edema (excessive accumulation of fluid in the lungs) as the actor’s cause of death, which was categorized as natural and non-violent.

Medical officials in the Dominican Republic also found Liotta was suffering from atherosclerosis — better known as thickening of the arteries — which can often lead to issues like heart disease.

Liotta passed away in his sleep at the age of 67 in May 2022 while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. He was survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen.

In February, Liotta was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also made a memorable posthumous appearance in Elizabeth Banks’ viral sensation Cocaine Bear and will be seen in another one of his final on-screen performances in Charlie Day’s directorial debut, the satirical comedy Fool’s Paradise.

Check out our list of Liotta’s 10 best roles and read about how he explored the pain of remorse in one of his final roles as Big Jim in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird.