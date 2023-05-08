Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed

Heart failure and respiratory issues were cited as official causes

Advertisement
ray liotta cause of death heart failure respiratory issues pulmonary edema
Ray Liotta, photo via Getty Images
Follow
May 8, 2023 | 10:23am ET

    Ray Liotta’s cause of death has officially been revealed to be heart failure and respiratory issues, according to TMZ.

    Documents obtained by TMZ named acute heart failure, respiratory insufficiency, and pulmonary edema (excessive accumulation of fluid in the lungs) as the actor’s cause of death, which was categorized as natural and non-violent.

    Medical officials in the Dominican Republic also found Liotta was suffering from atherosclerosis — better known as thickening of the arteries — which can often lead to issues like heart disease.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Liotta passed away in his sleep at the age of 67 in May 2022 while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. He was survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen.

    In February, Liotta was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also made a memorable posthumous appearance in Elizabeth Banks’ viral sensation Cocaine Bear and will be seen in another one of his final on-screen performances in Charlie Day’s directorial debut, the satirical comedy Fool’s Paradise.

    Check out our list of Liotta’s 10 best roles and read about how he explored the pain of remorse in one of his final roles as Big Jim in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Richard Dreyfuss academy awards inclusion standards oscars

Richard Dreyfuss Rails Against Academy Awards' "Patronizing" Inclusion Standards: "They Make Me Vomit"

May 7, 2023

Kylie Rogers beau is afraid podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Kylie Rogers on Beau Is Afraid, Watching Blue Velvet, and Meeting BTS

May 6, 2023

SQURL's Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch interview

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan Talk Sqürl's Debut Album, Collaborators, and Favorite Film Scores

May 5, 2023

Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill Honors Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

May 4, 2023

carrie fisher billie lourd siblings snub hollywood walk of fame star wars

Billie Lourd Did Not Invite Carrie Fisher's Siblings to Walk of Fame Ceremony

May 3, 2023

Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part 2

Dune 2 Trailer Is the Spice World Sequel We’ve Been Waiting For: Watch

May 3, 2023

jamie foxx hospitalized pray medical complication emergency actor film tv music news

Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized Weeks After "Medical Complication," Friends Urge "Pray for Jamie"

May 3, 2023

writers-strike

Writers Strike 2023 Explained: Why the WGA Is Battling With Hollywood Studios

May 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed

Menu Shop Search Newsletter