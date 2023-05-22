Menu
Ray Stevenson, Thor, Dexter, and RRR Actor, Dead at 58

He was set to star in Disney+'s upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff series Ashoka

Ray Stevenson in Thor
Ray Stevenson in Thor (Disney)
May 22, 2023 | 2:43pm ET

    Ray Stevenson, the Northern Irish actor known for his numerous roles in projects like Thor, Dexter, RRR, and The Three Musketeers (2011), has died. He was 58. Deadline reports that his representatives Independent Talent confirmed the news, but did not offer any further details surrounding his death.

    George Raymond Stevenson was born on May 25th, 1964 in in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. His family relocated to England while he was a child, and he went on to graduate from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School when he was 29.

    After appearing in a handful of European series and straight-to-TV movies throughout the 1990s, Stevenson made his film debut in 1998 opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass’ comedy-drama The Theory of Flight. He also appeared in films such as The Book of Eli, The Other Guys, and Kill the Irishman before going on to star as Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise, as Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone, and as Porthos in the 2011 adaptation of The Three Musketeers.

    Stevenson also had recurring roles in Dexter, Black Sails, and the Divergent franchise, as well as a voice role as Gar Saxon in the Star Wars animated series Rebels and The Clone Wars. More recently, he appeared as Othere in History’s Vikings and as Scott Buxton in S.S. Rajamouli’s 2022 film RRR.

    Prior to his passing, Stevenson was cast to replace Kevin Spacey’s lead role in the upcoming historical drama 1242: Gateway to the West, and was also set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney+’s upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ahsoka.

