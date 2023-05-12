Remi Wolf Returns with New Single “Prescription,” Inspired by Phone Call with Boots Riley: Stream

Remi Wolf has returned with her first new song of 2023: “Prescription,” an impassioned single celebrating the sublime feeling of new love. Watch the lyric video for the tune below.

With a retro backbeat, nostalgic synth melodies, and an impressive, moving vocal performance, “Prescription” captures Wolf’s prowess as an artist — the same prowess that made her a CoSigned artist in 2021. Lyrically, it conveys the 27-year-old’s welcoming, humanist touch, and was inspired by her friend, rapper and director Boots Riley. The song will be featured in his upcoming TV show, I’m a Virgo.

“A few months ago, Boots Riley called me and we spoke about his new TV show I’m a Virgo,” Wolf said in a statement. “24 hours later — this song was created, inspired by that conversation, and it is being featured in the TV show out this summer. I loved it so much that I wanted to release it and share it with you all as a special little something.”

Taking to Twitter, Riley revealed just how quickly Wolf’s creative process unfolded. “Remi Wolf did the fastest turn around [for] a song that’s absolutely perfect for the I’m A Virgo scene it’s in,” he tweeted. “The song is a future classic. I called her up, talked about the scene, put my phone down. The next time I checked texts, this song, ‘Prescription,’ was there.”

Known for his communist activism, his work with The Coup, and his 2018 film Sorry to Bother You, Riley has cemented himself as a multi-talented force. I’m a Virgo will premiere on Prime Video this summer, and follows Cootie, a 13-foot tall young Black man who lives in Oakland, California.

Wolf, meanwhile, is set to hit the festival circuit this summer at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, and more. Later this month, her cover of “Autumn Leaves” will be released as a part of the Este Haim-curated soundtrack for National Geographic’s original series A Small Light.