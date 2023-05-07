Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Richard Dreyfuss Rails Against Academy Awards’ “Patronizing” Inclusion Standards: “They Make Me Vomit”

"Am I being told that I will never have a chance to play a Black man?"

Advertisement
Richard Dreyfuss academy awards inclusion standards oscars
Richard Dreyfuss, photo by DreyfussCivic (via Wikimedia Commons)
May 7, 2023 | 5:28pm ET

    Richard Dreyfuss criticized the Academy Awards’ new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture nominees going into effect in 2024 during an interview on Friday for PBS’ Firing Line with Margaret Hoover.

    “They make me vomit,” the Oscar winner said in response to Hoover’s query regarding the upcoming eligibility requirement. He emphasized film as “an art form,” which to him, means “no one should be telling me as an artist that I have to give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is. What are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people’s feelings? You can’t legislate that.” Dreyfuss then offered his own, alternative solution, saying, “You have to let life be life. I’m sorry, I don’t think there is a minority or majority in the country that has to be catered to like that.”

    He continued by praising the late Laurence Olivier in the 1965 film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello, for which the white, English actor donned blackface to “brilliantly” portray the titular character and subsequently received a Best Actor nomination at that year’s Oscars. “Am I being told that I will never have a chance to play a Black man?” Dreyfuss asked, hopefully as a complete hypothetical. “Is someone else being told that if they’re not Jewish, they shouldn’t play The Merchant of Venice? Are we crazy? Do we not know that art is art?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “This is so patronizing,” he lamented. “It’s so thoughtless and treating people like children… it says that we’re so fragile that we can’t have our feelings hurt. We have to anticipate having our feelings hurt, our children’s feelings hurt. We don’t know how stand up and bop the bully in the face.” Watch his remarks below.

    In this case, the “bully” Richard Dreyfuss thinks he’s standing up to are the diversity and inclusion standards first announced by the Academy Awards in 2020. The initiative established new criteria for Best Picture nominees, which must meet one of four new thresholds related to the hiring of members of underrepresented racial or ethnic groups. The practice will be implemented for the first time in the upcoming 2024 campaign.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Kylie Rogers beau is afraid podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Kylie Rogers on Beau Is Afraid, Watching Blue Velvet, and Meeting BTS

May 6, 2023

SQURL's Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch interview

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan Talk Sqürl's Debut Album, Collaborators, and Favorite Film Scores

May 5, 2023

Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill Honors Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

May 4, 2023

carrie fisher billie lourd siblings snub hollywood walk of fame star wars

Billie Lourd Did Not Invite Carrie Fisher's Siblings to Walk of Fame Ceremony

May 3, 2023

Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part 2

Dune 2 Trailer Is the Spice World Sequel We’ve Been Waiting For: Watch

May 3, 2023

jamie foxx hospitalized pray medical complication emergency actor film tv music news

Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized Weeks After "Medical Complication," Friends Urge "Pray for Jamie"

May 3, 2023

writers-strike

Writers Strike 2023 Explained: Why the WGA Is Battling With Hollywood Studios

May 2, 2023

nicolas cage the who colbert questionert late show film tv news music watch

Nicolas Cage Recalls Being a Who Superfan During His Colbert Questionert: Watch

May 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Richard Dreyfuss Rails Against Academy Awards' "Patronizing" Inclusion Standards: "They Make Me Vomit"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter