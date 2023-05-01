Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Rickie Lee Jones drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about Pieces of Treasure, her first album of standards that focuses specifically on the Great American Songbook.

Advertisement

Related Video

The legendary singer-songwriter tells us about taking control of her story with the recent autobiography Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour, what it means to sing songs that come from a bygone male-dominated era, giving a new mystical sound to the song “Nature Boy,” and digging up her very first publicity photo for the cover art.

Jones also discusses reuniting with Russ Titelman, who co-produced her first two LPs. “Clearly, there was some magic between us when we worked together. So, maybe what we work on now, there’ll be some magic.” Jones says. “That’s all we can do, is try.”

Listen to Rickie Lee Jones chat about Pieces of Treasure and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.