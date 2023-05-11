Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rihanna Named Her Son After Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

She and A$AP Rocky's first-born is named RZA Athelston Mayers

Advertisement
rihanna named her son after rza
Rihanna (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) and RZA (photo by Kyle Christy)
May 10, 2023 | 9:49pm ET

    We now know the name of Rihanna’s first-born child. Per TMZ, the singer named her son with A$AP Rocky: RZA Athelston Mayers.

    The name is presumably a nod to Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA. (After all, his father’s own birth name — Rakim — is inspired by another rap great. A$AP Rocky also cited Wu-Tang Clan as one of his biggest musical influences and previously released a song called “Wu-Tang Forever.”)

    Rih and Rocky welcomed their first child last May. Then, in February, the singer revealed that she was pregnant again while performing at the Super Bowl — her first live show in five years. Since then, she’s performed at the Oscars and stepped out at the Met Gala, where she always stunts as one of the fashion fundraiser’s best dressed. She’s also due to play Smurfette in a new Smurfs movie slated for 2025.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for the OG RZA, Consequence caught up with the artist to discuss the final season of Hulu’s series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Revisit our ranking of the iconic hip-hop group’s discography here. This summer, Wu-Tang will link up with Nas and De La Soul for the “NY State of Mind Tour.” Get tickets here.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Beyoncé performs in Stockholm, May 10th (6/7), 2023, photo courtesy of artist

Beyoncé Kicks Off "Renaissance World Tour" in Stockholm: Video + Setlist

May 10, 2023

bonnaroo must see artists the what podcast

Barry's Must-See Artists for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 10, 2023

Lorde Joins MUNA Onstage for "Silk Chiffon" in New York: Watch

May 10, 2023

HAIM sesame street

HAIM Sing Their ABCs on Sesame Street: Watch

May 10, 2023

beyonce gender neutral bathrooms renaissance tour lgbt pop trans music news

Beyoncé Making Venue Bathrooms Gender-Neutral on "Renaissance World Tour"

May 10, 2023

David Draiman depression and addiction

Disturbed's David Draiman: I Recently Almost Lost My Life to "Addiction and Depression"

May 10, 2023

the-muppets-mayhem-band

How The Electric Mayhem's Outside Lands Concert Led to Their Own TV Show

May 10, 2023

Karl Jenkins Meghan Markle jewel thief King Charles III coronation soft machine

Karl Jenkins Confirms That He Is Not Meghan Markle in a Disguise

May 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rihanna Named Her Son After Wu-Tang Clan's RZA

Menu Shop Search Newsletter