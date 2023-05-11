Rihanna Named Her Son After Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

We now know the name of Rihanna’s first-born child. Per TMZ, the singer named her son with A$AP Rocky: RZA Athelston Mayers.

The name is presumably a nod to Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA. (After all, his father’s own birth name — Rakim — is inspired by another rap great. A$AP Rocky also cited Wu-Tang Clan as one of his biggest musical influences and previously released a song called “Wu-Tang Forever.”)

Rih and Rocky welcomed their first child last May. Then, in February, the singer revealed that she was pregnant again while performing at the Super Bowl — her first live show in five years. Since then, she’s performed at the Oscars and stepped out at the Met Gala, where she always stunts as one of the fashion fundraiser’s best dressed. She’s also due to play Smurfette in a new Smurfs movie slated for 2025.

Advertisement

Related Video

As for the OG RZA, Consequence caught up with the artist to discuss the final season of Hulu’s series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Revisit our ranking of the iconic hip-hop group’s discography here. This summer, Wu-Tang will link up with Nas and De La Soul for the “NY State of Mind Tour.” Get tickets here.