Ringo Starr Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Just two weeks before heading out on a 20-date spring tour, Ringo Starr has announced Fall 2023 tour dates with His All-Starr Band.

Starr and company’s upcoming excursion begins May 19th in Temecula, California, and will mostly stay on the West Coast, but the fall round of dates will see them hitting cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Thackerville, Oklahoma on October 13th. Check out the list of stops below.

Tickets for the fall dates go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, May 11th (use access code ICONIC).

Advertisement

Related Video

Afterward, tickets can be purchased at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it,” Starr told Pollstar in a recent interview. “I’ll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”

Get Ringo Starr Tickets Here

Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette remain in the current lineup of the band. Starr’s last release was 2022’s EP3, which included the Linda Perry written and produced “Everyone and Everything.” He also appeared in If These Walls Could Sing, a documentary about Abbey Road done by Mary McCartney.

Advertisement

Ringo Starr 2023 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

05/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

05/23 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theatre

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

05/30 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

05/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

06/02 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

06/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/04 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center

06/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

06/09 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

06/10 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival

06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06/17 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

09/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

09/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Rondstadt Theater

09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Center

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @The Uptown

09/23 – St Louis, MO @ The Fox

09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachmen Park

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

09/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

09/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

10/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/06 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

10/09 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

10/12 – Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino