Ringo Starr Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Just two weeks before heading out on a 20-date spring tour, Ringo Starr has announced Fall 2023 tour dates with His All-Starr Band.
Starr and company’s upcoming excursion begins May 19th in Temecula, California, and will mostly stay on the West Coast, but the fall round of dates will see them hitting cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Thackerville, Oklahoma on October 13th. Check out the list of stops below.
Tickets for the fall dates go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, May 11th (use access code ICONIC).
Afterward, tickets can be purchased at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
“I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it,” Starr told Pollstar in a recent interview. “I’ll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”
Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette remain in the current lineup of the band. Starr’s last release was 2022’s EP3, which included the Linda Perry written and produced “Everyone and Everything.” He also appeared in If These Walls Could Sing, a documentary about Abbey Road done by Mary McCartney.
Ringo Starr 2023 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino
05/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
05/23 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theatre
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
05/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
05/30 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
05/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
06/02 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
06/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/04 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
06/06 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center
06/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
06/09 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
06/10 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival
06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
06/17 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
09/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
09/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Rondstadt Theater
09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Center
09/22 – Kansas City, MO @The Uptown
09/23 – St Louis, MO @ The Fox
09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachmen Park
09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox
09/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
09/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake
10/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/06 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino
10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
10/09 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
10/12 – Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino