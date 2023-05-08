Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ringo Starr Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Ringo and His All-Starr Band are hitting cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, and more

Advertisement
Ringo Starr His All Starr band Fall 2023 Tour Dates
Ringo Starr, photo by Philip Cosores
May 8, 2023 | 1:15pm ET

    Just two weeks before heading out on a 20-date spring tour, Ringo Starr has announced Fall 2023 tour dates with His All-Starr Band.

    Starr and company’s upcoming excursion begins May 19th in Temecula, California, and will mostly stay on the West Coast, but the fall round of dates will see them hitting cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Thackerville, Oklahoma on October 13th. Check out the list of stops below.

    Tickets for the fall dates go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, May 11th (use access code ICONIC).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Afterward, tickets can be purchased at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    “I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it,” Starr told Pollstar in a recent interview. “I’ll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”

    Get Ringo Starr Tickets Here

    Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette remain in the current lineup of the band. Starr’s last release was 2022’s EP3, which included the Linda Perry written and produced “Everyone and Everything.” He also appeared in If These Walls Could Sing, a documentary about Abbey Road done by Mary McCartney.

    Advertisement

    Ringo Starr 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino
    05/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
    05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
    05/23 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theatre
    05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
    05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
    05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
    05/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
    05/30 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
    05/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
    06/02 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
    06/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    06/04 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center
    06/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
    06/09 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
    06/10 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival
    06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
    06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    06/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    06/17 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
    09/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    09/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Rondstadt Theater
    09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Center
    09/22 – Kansas City, MO @The Uptown
    09/23 – St Louis, MO @ The Fox
    09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    09/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachmen Park
    09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox
    09/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
    09/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake
    10/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
    10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    10/06 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino
    10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
    10/09 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
    10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
    10/12 – Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena
    10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

carin leon tickets 2023 tour Colmillo de Leche presale onsale live dates buy seats how to

How to Get Tickets to Carin León's 2023 Tour

May 8, 2023

Danny Elfman

Danny Elfman Confirms 2023 Dates for Acclaimed Live Show

May 8, 2023

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse

May 7, 2023

Royal Bliss and Royal Thunder tour

Royal Bliss and Royal Thunder Join Forces for Summer 2023 US Tour

May 5, 2023

Boldy James 2023 tour dates us europe

Boldy James Announces First Tour Dates Since Car Accident

May 5, 2023

misterwives nosebleeds interview new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

MisterWives Announce New Album Nosebleeds, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2023

thundercat 2023 north south american fall tour dates tickets

Thundercat Announces Fall 2023 Tour

May 4, 2023

50 cent tickets 2023 the final lap tour busta rhymes jeremih presale onsale dates

How to Get Tickets to 50 Cent's 2023 Tour

May 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ringo Starr Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter