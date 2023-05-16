Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Riot Fest’s Killer 2023 Lineup Led by Foo Fighters, The Cure & The Postal Service

Queens of the Stone Age, Death Cab For Cutie, ICP, The Mars Volta, and Turnstile are also heading to Chicago this September

Advertisement
riot fest 2023 lineup foo fighters the cure the postal service death cab for cutie
Foo Fighters (photo by David Brendan Hall), The Cure (photo by Ben Kaye), Death Cab for Cutie (photo by Nick Langlois)
May 16, 2023 | 10:59am ET

    Riot Fest has shared a killer 2023 lineup, with Foo Fighters, The Cure, Queens of the Stone Age, and a double dose of The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie topping the bill. The rock festival takes place September 15th through 17th at Douglass Park in Chicago.

    Foo Fighters and Turnstile mark the headlining acts on Friday, September 15th, while The Postal Service, Death Cab, and QOTSA close out Saturday, and The Cure and The Mars Volta top Sunday. Complete day lineups have not yet been announced, but the general 2023 Riot Fest bill includes, among others:

    Insane Clown Posse (!), Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Kim Gordon, Mr. Bungle, The Breeders, Tegan and Sara, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Death Grips, The Gaslight Anthem, Dresden Dolls, 100 gecs, AFI, Ride, Code Orange, The Exploited, Corey Feldman (!!), Warpaint, Jehnny Beth, Earth Crisis, Gorilla Biscuits, Pinkshift, Quicksand, Head Automatica, LS Dunes, PUP, Steve Ignorant Band / Crass, Quasi, Sleep Token, The Bronx, Viagra Boys, Sludgeworth, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets to the festival are on sale now via the Riot Fest website. Once they’re sold out, you can findd tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Riot Fest 2023 lineup poster

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Guns N' Roses with P!NK

Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, and P!NK to Headline Music Midtown's 2023 Lineup

May 16, 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Fest 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Finalizes 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Danzig, Vanilla Ice, and More

May 11, 2023

ShipRocked 2024: I Prevail Killswitch Engage

2024 ShipRocked Cruise Lineup: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, and More

May 11, 2023

Austin City Limits 2023 Lineup Revealed: Foo Fighters, Kendrick, Shania, Alanis & More

May 9, 2023

bamboozle 2023 canceled atlantic city refused final permits

Bamboozle 2023 Canceled After Being Refused Final Permits

April 28, 2023

primavera sound livestream barcelona madrid amazon music twitch

Primavera Sound to Livestream Both Weekends on Amazon Music

April 26, 2023

Coachella 2023 livestream

Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 Livestream: Schedule, How to Watch & More

April 21, 2023

skrillex four tet fred again coachella headliners

Skrillex, Four Tet, Fred again.. to Close Coachella After Blink-182

April 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Riot Fest's Killer 2023 Lineup Led by Foo Fighters, The Cure & The Postal Service

Menu Shop Search Newsletter