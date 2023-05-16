Riot Fest’s Killer 2023 Lineup Led by Foo Fighters, The Cure & The Postal Service

Riot Fest has shared a killer 2023 lineup, with Foo Fighters, The Cure, Queens of the Stone Age, and a double dose of The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie topping the bill. The rock festival takes place September 15th through 17th at Douglass Park in Chicago.

Foo Fighters and Turnstile mark the headlining acts on Friday, September 15th, while The Postal Service, Death Cab, and QOTSA close out Saturday, and The Cure and The Mars Volta top Sunday. Complete day lineups have not yet been announced, but the general 2023 Riot Fest bill includes, among others:

Insane Clown Posse (!), Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Kim Gordon, Mr. Bungle, The Breeders, Tegan and Sara, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Death Grips, The Gaslight Anthem, Dresden Dolls, 100 gecs, AFI, Ride, Code Orange, The Exploited, Corey Feldman (!!), Warpaint, Jehnny Beth, Earth Crisis, Gorilla Biscuits, Pinkshift, Quicksand, Head Automatica, LS Dunes, PUP, Steve Ignorant Band / Crass, Quasi, Sleep Token, The Bronx, Viagra Boys, Sludgeworth, and more.

Tickets to the festival are on sale now via the Riot Fest website. Once they’re sold out, you can findd tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.