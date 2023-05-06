Rob Laakso, of Kurt Vile & The Violators, Dead at 44

Rob Laakso, a member of Kurt Vile’s band The Violators, has died at the age of 44 following a battle with cancer.

Laakso became a full-time member of The Violators in 2013, replacing Adam Granduciel. He contributed to a majority of Vile’s albums, including 2013’s Wakin on a Pretty Daze, 2015’s b’lieve I’m goin down…, and 2018’s Bottle It In. He most recently worked with Vile on his 2022 album, Watch My Moves.

Laasko also played in the shoegaze band Swirlies and the indie rock band Mice Parade.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children. A GoFundMe page has been launched on the family’s behalf.

