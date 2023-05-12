Phoebe Bridgers Reimagines “Wasted” with Rob Moose: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers fans are in for a treat with “Wasted,” a new studio recording of an old relic reimagined by arranger/longtime Bridgers collaborator Rob Moose. Check it out below.

“Wasted” was written by Bridgers’ bandmate Marshall Vore. In Moose’s version, the track rests on soaring, heartbreaking strings as the artist sings, “I used to have the energy to get mad/ Used to know how to say sorry/ But now I’m back with none of that.”

Despite its vulnerability, Bridgers focused on her friendship with Moose when discussing “Wasted” in a statement. “Rob is my son,” she said. “That’s an inside joke but there is a deeper connection we share musically which resembles being blood related.”

For his part, Moose offered more insight into the track. “’Wasted’ came my way in 2019,” he said. “I first started to tinker with it on a retreat to Orcas Island, with snow out the window and no helpful instruments nearby. Progress came slowly, but I managed to arrange and record what felt like a rough demo of the first verse and chorus before flying home. When I opened up the song again in New York, I felt like the song was ready for a major shift. I kept working on it in bursts and stepping away, a process that was new for me. Hundreds of hours and several hiatuses later, Phoebe resang the vocal, and ‘Wasted’ began its new life.”

Bridgers last appeared on “Pegasus,” a new song from Arlo Parks. She recently opened up for Taylor Swift on “The Eras Tour,” and is gearing up to tour with boygenius in support of their latest project the record. Tickets to all of her upcoming dates are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.