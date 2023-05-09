Robert De Niro isn’t letting his age slow him down when it comes to making films — or children. In a new interview with ET Canada, the actor revealed that he “just had a baby,” making him a father of seven at 79 years old.

ET Canada confirmed with De Niro’s representatives that the Godfather star has indeed welcomed a new child. There’s no official word on who the mother is, but Page Six did point out that he was recently spotted with his rumored girlfriend — 64-year-old producer Tiffany Chen — as she sported a pretty clear baby bump.

De Niro’s other children are 51-year-old Drena, 46-year-old Raphael, 27-year-old Julian and Aaron, 25-year-old Elliot, and 11-year-old Helen. (Drena and Raphael both have children of their own, meaning De Niro’s new child has nieces and nephews older than them.) Many of De Niro’s kids were born via surrogate and/or IVF, which means he either actively pursued having another child or went about it the old-fashioned way, which are both equally terrifying concepts.

De Niro didn’t incude many more details about his newest addition, but he did give a little insight into his parent style: “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he said. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Not all parents are famous for portraying mobsters on the big screen, so we’re taking De Niro’s advice with a grain of salt. But anyway: Congratulations, again, to the parents!

De Niro has a double role as both Frank Costello and Vito Genovese in Barry Levinson’s upcoming true crime flick Wise Guys. He’s also set to appear in his first-ever regular TV role in the Netflix political series Zero Day.