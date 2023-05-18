Robert Fripp and Toyah’s 10 Best “Sunday Lunch” Performances

When the concert industry shut down in 2020, two musical heroes emerged to entertain us each week. The married couple of King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and new wave singer Toyah Willcox blessed us with their “Sunday Lunch” series of cover songs, and the world has never been the same.

While lockdown had us, er, down, the frisky pair kept our spirits up, delivering fun renditions of iconic rock and metal songs (mostly from the kitchen in their UK home), complete with Toyah’s risqué outfits and Robert’s no-nonsense guitar playing (even if he has to appear in a silly get-up himself once in a while).

And even though the world has opened back up, the couple continues to entertain us each week with new “Sunday Lunch” performances. The YouTube series has turned into such a phenomenon that Toyah and Robert are taking the show on the road, booking a UK tour in the fall of 2023.

In honor of Toyah and Robert’s weekly gifts to the music world, here are Heavy Consequence‘s picks for the couple’s 10 best “Sunday Lunch” performances.

10. Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”

Toyah has made a few “Sunday Lunch” appearances as a cheerleader, none more eye-catching than in the couple’s performance of the Billy Idol hit “Rebel Yell.” With pom-poms in her hands, the singer displays the energy of a teenager as she jumps around and sings the ’80s rock anthem. More, more, more, indeed!

09. ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man”

While the playful pair’s rendition of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” was a treat for fans, it proved to be an even bigger treat for Robert, who got an eyeful when Toyah full-on flashed him throughout the performance. It even got the couple’s mysterious guitarist Sidney Jake to ask, “Do your parents behave like this?”