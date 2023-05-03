Menu
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class 2023: Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, & More

Along with George Michael, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, and Chaka Khan

Rage Against the Machine (photo by Amy Harris), Kate Bush (photo by Trevor Leighton), and Willie Nelson (photo by Joshua Timmermans)
May 3, 2023 | 8:10am ET

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its class of 2023: Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, Missy ElliottKate Bush, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, and The Spinners will all be inducted during a ceremony held in Brooklyn on November 3rd.

    In addition, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin will be honored with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Musical Excellence Award. Meanwhile, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will receive the Musical Influence Award. The late creator and host of Soul Train Don Cornelius is this year’s recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors non-performing industry professionals.

    The inductees were determined by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry.  In order to be eligible, a nominee’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago.

    Rage Against the Machine are finally being inducted after their fifth nomination— one more than Bush’s four. Nelson, Elliott, Michael, and Crow are all being enshrined after their first time on the ballot. Michael’s induction comes after the late British pop idol received the most fan votes among the 2023 nominees.

    This year’s finalists who will have to wait until 2024 for another chance include Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Joy Division/New Order, A Tribe Called Quest, Iron Maiden, and Warren Zevon.

    The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 3rd.

