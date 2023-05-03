Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The 23 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

Be prepared for plenty of scoffing, maybe some eyerolls, and endless frustration

Advertisement
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snubs
Illustration by Allison Aubrey
Consequence Staff
May 3, 2023 | 6:09pm ET

    This article originally ran in 2013 and is frequently updated. Today, we’ve updated it in light of the recent 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee class.

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has finally announced who made it in the class of 2023. Rage Against the Machine (formally of this list!), Willie Nelson, Missy ElliottKate Bush (also formally of this list!), George Michael, Sheryl Crow, and The Spinners are all officially a part of the rock establishment.

    Sadly, artists like Daft Punk, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Chaka Khan, Sonic Youth, Soundgarden, The Smiths, Joy Division, and Iron Maiden will have to wait another year for possible induction.

    Advertisement

    Those left out, however, aren’t exactly in poor company. Many great artists have been shut out from the warm confines of the Cleveland institution.

    Here’s a list of 23 artists who have yet to be enshrined, ranked in order of how long they’ve been waiting at the Rock Hall’s gates.

    As this list proves, however, things do change.

Latest Stories

Nandi Bushell amazing moments

13 Times Amazing Kid Musician Nandi Bushell Blew Our Minds

April 28, 2023

Bobcat Goldthwait Favorite Albums

10 Punk & Power Pop Albums Bobcat Goldthwait Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

April 26, 2023

best weed films all time greatest marijuana stoner movies

Top 25 Weed Movies That'll Leave You (Half) Baked

April 20, 2023

50 best weed albums greatest marijuana stoner all time

Top 50 Stoner Albums to Give You a Contact High

April 18, 2023

country's complicated relationship with weed marijuana music toby keith johnny cash merle hagggard kacey musgraves willie nelson

Country Music's Complicated Relationship with Weed in 10 Songs

April 17, 2023

Metallica Album Ranking

A Definitive Ranking of Every Metallica Album

April 14, 2023

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Song of the Week: Kaytranada Joins Forces with Aminé and Pharrell for the Irresistible "4EVA"

April 7, 2023

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Paramount), The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney), The Wizard of Oz (MGM), The Sandlot (20th Century Fox)

The 10 Most Timeless Children's Films

April 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The 23 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

Menu Shop Search Newsletter