The 23 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

This article originally ran in 2013 and is frequently updated. Today, we’ve updated it in light of the recent 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee class.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has finally announced who made it in the class of 2023. Rage Against the Machine (formally of this list!), Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush (also formally of this list!), George Michael, Sheryl Crow, and The Spinners are all officially a part of the rock establishment.

Sadly, artists like Daft Punk, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Chaka Khan, Sonic Youth, Soundgarden, The Smiths, Joy Division, and Iron Maiden will have to wait another year for possible induction.

Those left out, however, aren’t exactly in poor company. Many great artists have been shut out from the warm confines of the Cleveland institution.

Here’s a list of 23 artists who have yet to be enshrined, ranked in order of how long they’ve been waiting at the Rock Hall’s gates.

As this list proves, however, things do change.