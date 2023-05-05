Royal Bliss and Royal Thunder Join Forces for Summer 2023 US Tour

It’s a royal tour announcement just in time for King Charles’ coronation. Royal Bliss are adding to their 2023 road itinerary, and the band’s newest tour dates feature support from Royal Thunder and New Monarch.

The newly announced run will begin July 6th in Omaha, Nebraska, and run through a July 23rd date in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets to select shows are currently available via Ticketmaster, while fans can also check for deals and tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Royal Bliss are touring in celebration of their 25th anniversary as a band, as well as their new album, Survival, which dropped last month and features the single “Black Rhino.”

Meanwhile, Royal Thunder are out in support of their fourth studio album, Rebuilding the Mountain, due out June 16th on Spinefarm. The upcoming set marks the trio’s first studio release in six years.

New Monarch is the band bringing together former Red Sun Rising guitarist Ryan Williams, former Wilson members James Lascu and Matt Puhy, and singer Sabastian Duke. Most recently, New Monarch released a new single, “Frames and Pictures.”

“We are very excited to get back on the road again in July! It’s been too long. We are thankful to Royal Bliss for taking us out,” Josh Weaver of Royal Thunder said in a statement. “We look forward to reconnecting with our fans and making new ones! Thanks to all of our family, friends, fans and team for believing in what we do and making this possible.”

See the tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Royal Bliss 2023 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Hildale, UT @ Colorado City Music Festival

05/19 – Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater Grand

05/20 – Sandy, UT @ Ride The Brainwave Benefit

05/24 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station

05/25 – Minot, SD @ The Original

05/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/27 – La Crosse, WI @ The Cavalier Theater

05/28 – Madison, WI @ Brat Fest 2023

05/31 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

06/01 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater

06/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon

06/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

06/04 – Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar

07/06 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room ^

07/07 – Rockford, IL @ District Bar & Grill ^

07/08 – Quincy, IL @ On the Rail !

07/09 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre *

07/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Duck Hall ^

07/12 – Johnson City, TN @ Capone’s ^

07/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi ^

07/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ UpHeaval Festival

07/15 – Akron, OH @ Musica ^

07/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse ^

07/18 – Mechanicsburgh, PA @ Lovedrafts ^

07/19 – Concord, NH @ Bank of NH Stage ^

07/20 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s ^

07/21 – Buffalo, NY @ Ironworks ^

07/22 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s ^

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East ^

08/08 – Glen Flora, WI @ Northwoods Rock Rally

10/06 – Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks

^ = w/ Royal Thunder and New Monarch

* = w/ Royal Thunder

! = w/ Hinder