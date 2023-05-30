Royal Blood Announce 2023 North American Tour

Royal Blood have announced an extensive two-leg 2023 North American Fall 2023 tour in support of their recently announced forthcoming album, Back to the Water Below. The outing will feature support from Bad Nerves on the first leg and Hot Wax on the second leg.
The first leg of the UK duo’s stateside tour will kick off on September 16th at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and wrap up October 3rd in New York City. The second leg launches November 9th in Los Angeles and finishes November 27th in San Diego.
A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (May 31st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC. General sales start Friday, June 2nd. Alternatively, fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
As mentioned, Royal Blood are set to release the new album Back to the Water Below, which arrives on September 8th. Judging by the first single, “Mountains at Midnight,” the band appears to be returning to a more hard-rocking vibe after delving into dance and alternative sounds on their previous effort, 2021’s Typhoons.
Hopefully, Royal Blood get a better reception on the North American tour than they did this past Sunday during their gig at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland. Frontman Mike Kerr was clearly unhappy with the crowd’s lack of enthusiasm, lambasting them from the stage and flipping them off as the band wrapped up the performance.
Preceding and in-between the North American legs, Royal Blood will be playing shows in Europe and the UK. See their complete itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.
Royal Blood 2023 Tour Dates:
06/03 – Wiener Neustadt, AT @ Stadion Wiener Neustadt
06/05 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doomroosje
06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/07 – The Hague, NL @ Malieveld
06/09 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
06/10 – Ulm, DE @ Ulmer Zelt
06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
06/13 – Mannheim, DE @ Zeltfestival Rhein Neckar
06/14 – Nancy, FR @ Lautre Canal
06/30 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Sagres Campo Pequeno
07/07 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
07/13 – Luxembourg. LU @ Neumunster Abbey
07/15 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome
07/18 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/22 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
07/23 – Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival
07/27 – Penrith, UK @ Kendal Calling
07/28 – Matlock, UK @ Y Not Festival
09/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/29 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/22 – Stockton, UK @ Globe
10/24 – London Eventim, UK @ Apollo
10/25 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall
10/26 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Hall
10/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall
10/29 – Belfast, IE @ Telegraph Building
10/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
11/18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/21 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theatre
11/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound