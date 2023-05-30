Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Royal Blood Announce 2023 North American Tour

The UK duo are set to embark on an extensive two-leg stateside outing

Advertisement
Royal Blood North American tour
Royal Blood, photo by Mads Perch
May 30, 2023 | 12:51pm ET

    Royal Blood have announced an extensive two-leg 2023 North American Fall 2023 tour in support of their recently announced forthcoming album, Back to the Water BelowThe outing will feature support from Bad Nerves on the first leg and Hot Wax on the second leg.

    The first leg of the UK duo’s stateside tour will kick off on September 16th at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and wrap up October 3rd in New York City. The second leg launches November 9th in Los Angeles and finishes November 27th in San Diego.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (May 31st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC. General sales start Friday, June 2nd. Alternatively, fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As mentioned, Royal Blood are set to release the new album Back to the Water Below, which arrives on September 8th. Judging by the first single, “Mountains at Midnight,” the band appears to be returning to a more hard-rocking vibe after delving into dance and alternative sounds on their previous effort, 2021’s Typhoons.

    Hopefully, Royal Blood get a better reception on the North American tour than they did this past Sunday during their gig at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland. Frontman Mike Kerr was clearly unhappy with the crowd’s lack of enthusiasm, lambasting them from the stage and flipping them off as the band wrapped up the performance.

    Preceding and in-between the North American legs, Royal Blood will be playing shows in Europe and the UK. See their complete itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Royal Blood 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/03 – Wiener Neustadt, AT @ Stadion Wiener Neustadt
    06/05 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doomroosje
    06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    06/07 – The Hague, NL @ Malieveld
    06/09 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
    06/10 – Ulm, DE @ Ulmer Zelt
    06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    06/13 – Mannheim, DE @ Zeltfestival Rhein Neckar
    06/14 – Nancy, FR @ Lautre Canal
    06/30 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
    07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Sagres Campo Pequeno
    07/07 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
    07/13 – Luxembourg. LU @ Neumunster Abbey
    07/15 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome
    07/18 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
    07/22 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
    07/23 – Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival
    07/27 – Penrith, UK @ Kendal Calling
    07/28 – Matlock, UK @ Y Not Festival
    09/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
    09/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    09/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    09/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    09/29 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
    09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    10/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    10/22 – Stockton, UK @ Globe
    10/24 – London Eventim, UK @ Apollo
    10/25 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall
    10/26 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Hall
    10/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall
    10/29 – Belfast, IE @ Telegraph Building
    10/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    11/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
    11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    11/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
    11/18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    11/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    11/21 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    11/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theatre
    11/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    11/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

kesha 2023 gag order tour dates tickets

Kesha Announces Fall 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

Chevelle and Three Days Grace 2023 tour

Chevelle and Three Days Grace Announce Fall 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

May 30, 2023

blonde redhead new album sit down for dinner 2023 tour snowman song stream

Blonde Redhead Announce New Album Sit Down for Dinner, 2023 Tour Dates

May 30, 2023

Gorillaz's "Getaway Shows"

Gorillaz Announce End-of-Summer "Getaway Shows"

May 30, 2023

danzig 35th anniversary tour

Danzig Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 35th Anniversary of Debut Album

May 25, 2023

Sam Smith cancels shows Manchester 2023 tour

Sam Smith Ends Manchester Show After Four Songs Due to Vocal Issues

May 25, 2023

m83 fall 2023 tour

M83 Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

May 23, 2023

jhayco tickets 2023 Vida Rockstar Tour presale onsale live dates shows schedule how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Jhayco's 2023 Tour

May 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Royal Blood Announce 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter