Royal Blood Announce 2023 North American Tour

Royal Blood have announced an extensive two-leg 2023 North American Fall 2023 tour in support of their recently announced forthcoming album, Back to the Water Below. The outing will feature support from Bad Nerves on the first leg and Hot Wax on the second leg.

The first leg of the UK duo’s stateside tour will kick off on September 16th at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and wrap up October 3rd in New York City. The second leg launches November 9th in Los Angeles and finishes November 27th in San Diego.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (May 31st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC. General sales start Friday, June 2nd. Alternatively, fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

As mentioned, Royal Blood are set to release the new album Back to the Water Below, which arrives on September 8th. Judging by the first single, “Mountains at Midnight,” the band appears to be returning to a more hard-rocking vibe after delving into dance and alternative sounds on their previous effort, 2021’s Typhoons.

Hopefully, Royal Blood get a better reception on the North American tour than they did this past Sunday during their gig at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland. Frontman Mike Kerr was clearly unhappy with the crowd’s lack of enthusiasm, lambasting them from the stage and flipping them off as the band wrapped up the performance.

Preceding and in-between the North American legs, Royal Blood will be playing shows in Europe and the UK. See their complete itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Royal Blood 2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Wiener Neustadt, AT @ Stadion Wiener Neustadt

06/05 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doomroosje

06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/07 – The Hague, NL @ Malieveld

06/09 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

06/10 – Ulm, DE @ Ulmer Zelt

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

06/13 – Mannheim, DE @ Zeltfestival Rhein Neckar

06/14 – Nancy, FR @ Lautre Canal

06/30 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Sagres Campo Pequeno

07/07 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

07/13 – Luxembourg. LU @ Neumunster Abbey

07/15 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome

07/18 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/22 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

07/23 – Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival

07/27 – Penrith, UK @ Kendal Calling

07/28 – Matlock, UK @ Y Not Festival

09/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/29 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/22 – Stockton, UK @ Globe

10/24 – London Eventim, UK @ Apollo

10/25 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall

10/26 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Hall

10/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

10/29 – Belfast, IE @ Telegraph Building

10/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

11/18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theatre

11/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound