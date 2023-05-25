Menu
Royal Blood Announce New Album Back to the Water Below, Share “Mountains at Midnight”: Stream

Out September 8th

royal blood back to the water below mountains at midnight stream
Royal Blood, photo by Tom Beard
May 25, 2023 | 5:26pm ET

    Royal Blood have a new album on the way. Back to the Water Below arrives September 8th via Warner Records, while lead single “Mountains at Midnight” is available to stream below.

    Back to the Water Below marks Royal Blood’s fourth studio album, but in some ways, this go-around is the first time bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher really believed in their power as a band. “No-one saw the years of us playing in loads of bands to no-one, that all gets swept under the carpet because the other story is magical and much more wondrous,” Kerr explained in a statement. “Luck is where passion meets opportunity. We got our golden ticket and walked out as tiny ninjas. We were in the right place at the right time, and we have to remember to give ourselves the credit that we didn’t get into this position by winning a quiz show, we put in a serious amount of work. It’s taken us four albums to realise this isn’t luck, we’re good and we’re committed to this.”

    As such, the artists produced the new LP themselves. According to Thatcher, “I think this record was about letting the ideas take us where they needed to go. If there was a song that was calling us to do something that wasn’t typically what we’re known for, that’s where we’re going to go. The songs are in charge and if that means having a record that’s quite varied that’s what we’re going to go for, rather than trying to shoehorn everything into the same world. As a result, we’ve made a record that’s a bit of a rollercoaster. It’s everything we could do.”

    Related Video

    “Mountains at Midnight” isn’t a slow burner. The single begins with guitar (er, bass)-scratching feedback as Kerr sings, “I’m a ticking timebomb hooligan come to light your fuse/ 24-carat thug in a velvet glove.” Watch Royal Blood perform the track to a raging crowd in its music video below.

    Back to the Water Below follows Royal Blood’s 2021 album TyphoonsThe new project will be available on CD, cassette, and vinyl, with a deluxe vinyl package offering an additional 7-inch featuring two bonus tracks. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Royal Blood are about to embark on a UK/European tour that includes performances at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Glastonbury. After that, they’ll head to the States to perform at Sea. Here. Now Festival and Louder Than Life Festival. See the band’s full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    Back to the Water Below Artwork:

    royal blood back to the water below album artwork

    Back to the Water Below Tracklist:
    01. Mountains at Midnight
    02. Shiner in the Dark
    03. Pull Me Through
    04. The Firing Line
    05. Tell Me When It’s Too Late
    06. Triggers
    07. How Many More Times
    08. High Waters
    09. There Goes My Cool
    10. Waves

    Deluxe Edition 7” single bonus tracks:
    11. Supermodel Avalanches
    12. Everything’s Fine

    Royal Blood 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/26 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    05/27 — Plymouth, UK @ Home Park
    05/28 — Dundee, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend
    06/03 — Wiener Neustadt, AT @ Stadion Wiener Neustadt
    06/05 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doomroosje
    06/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    06/07 — The Hauge, NL @ Malieveld
    06/09 — Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
    06/10 — Ulm, DE @ Ulmer Zelt
    06/11 — Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
    06/13 — Manheim, DE @ Zeltfestival Rhein Neckar
    06/14 — Nancy, FR @ L’AUTRE CANAL
    06/15 — Décines Charpieu, FR @ Groupama Stadium – Lyon-Decines
    06/15-17 — Santiago de Compostela, ES @ O Son do Camiño
    06/20 — Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium
    06/21 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ 02 City Hall
    06/21-24 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury
    06/25 — Milton Keynes, UK @ Milton Keynes Bowl
    06/29 — Bourdeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
    06/30 — Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
    07/02 — Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
    07/04 — Santander, ES @ campos de sport de el sardinero
    07/07 — Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai
    07/08 — Saint-Denis, FR @ Stade de France
    07/09 — Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
    07/12 — Bern, CH @ Bernexpo Areal Openair
    07/13 — Luxembourg, LU @ Neumunster Abbey
    07/15 — Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome
    07/18 — Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
    07/22 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
    07/23 — Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival
    07/27-30 — Penrith, UK @ Kendal Calling
    07/28-30 — Matlock, UK @ Y Not Festival
    07/29 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Beach
    09/16 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea. Here. Now Festival
    09/21 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

