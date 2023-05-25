Royal Blood Announce New Album Back to the Water Below, Share “Mountains at Midnight”: Stream

Royal Blood have a new album on the way. Back to the Water Below arrives September 8th via Warner Records, while lead single “Mountains at Midnight” is available to stream below.

Back to the Water Below marks Royal Blood’s fourth studio album, but in some ways, this go-around is the first time bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher really believed in their power as a band. “No-one saw the years of us playing in loads of bands to no-one, that all gets swept under the carpet because the other story is magical and much more wondrous,” Kerr explained in a statement. “Luck is where passion meets opportunity. We got our golden ticket and walked out as tiny ninjas. We were in the right place at the right time, and we have to remember to give ourselves the credit that we didn’t get into this position by winning a quiz show, we put in a serious amount of work. It’s taken us four albums to realise this isn’t luck, we’re good and we’re committed to this.”

As such, the artists produced the new LP themselves. According to Thatcher, “I think this record was about letting the ideas take us where they needed to go. If there was a song that was calling us to do something that wasn’t typically what we’re known for, that’s where we’re going to go. The songs are in charge and if that means having a record that’s quite varied that’s what we’re going to go for, rather than trying to shoehorn everything into the same world. As a result, we’ve made a record that’s a bit of a rollercoaster. It’s everything we could do.”

“Mountains at Midnight” isn’t a slow burner. The single begins with guitar (er, bass)-scratching feedback as Kerr sings, “I’m a ticking timebomb hooligan come to light your fuse/ 24-carat thug in a velvet glove.” Watch Royal Blood perform the track to a raging crowd in its music video below.

Back to the Water Below follows Royal Blood’s 2021 album Typhoons. The new project will be available on CD, cassette, and vinyl, with a deluxe vinyl package offering an additional 7-inch featuring two bonus tracks. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Royal Blood are about to embark on a UK/European tour that includes performances at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Glastonbury. After that, they’ll head to the States to perform at Sea. Here. Now Festival and Louder Than Life Festival. See the band’s full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

Back to the Water Below Artwork:

Back to the Water Below Tracklist:

01. Mountains at Midnight

02. Shiner in the Dark

03. Pull Me Through

04. The Firing Line

05. Tell Me When It’s Too Late

06. Triggers

07. How Many More Times

08. High Waters

09. There Goes My Cool

10. Waves



Deluxe Edition 7” single bonus tracks:

11. Supermodel Avalanches

12. Everything’s Fine

Royal Blood 2023 Tour Dates:

05/26 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

05/27 — Plymouth, UK @ Home Park

05/28 — Dundee, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

06/03 — Wiener Neustadt, AT @ Stadion Wiener Neustadt

06/05 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doomroosje

06/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/07 — The Hauge, NL @ Malieveld

06/09 — Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

06/10 — Ulm, DE @ Ulmer Zelt

06/11 — Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

06/13 — Manheim, DE @ Zeltfestival Rhein Neckar

06/14 — Nancy, FR @ L’AUTRE CANAL

06/15 — Décines Charpieu, FR @ Groupama Stadium – Lyon-Decines

06/15-17 — Santiago de Compostela, ES @ O Son do Camiño

06/20 — Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium

06/21 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ 02 City Hall

06/21-24 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury

06/25 — Milton Keynes, UK @ Milton Keynes Bowl

06/29 — Bourdeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

06/30 — Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

07/02 — Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

07/04 — Santander, ES @ campos de sport de el sardinero

07/07 — Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai

07/08 — Saint-Denis, FR @ Stade de France

07/09 — Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/12 — Bern, CH @ Bernexpo Areal Openair

07/13 — Luxembourg, LU @ Neumunster Abbey

07/15 — Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome

07/18 — Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/22 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

07/23 — Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival

07/27-30 — Penrith, UK @ Kendal Calling

07/28-30 — Matlock, UK @ Y Not Festival

07/29 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Beach

09/16 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea. Here. Now Festival

09/21 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival