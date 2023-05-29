Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Royal Blood Have Full-Blown On-Stage Meltdown at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend

Frontman Mike Kerr ended the band's set by giving the crowd a pair of middle fingers

Advertisement
Royal Blood at BBC Big Weekend
Royal Blood at BBC One’s Big Weekend, photo via Twitter
May 29, 2023 | 4:11pm ET

    Royal Blood had what amounted to an on-stage meltdown during their performance at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland on Sunday.

    The duo apparently became perturbed after receiving a less than enthusiastic reaction from the crowd, leading Mike Kerr frontman to ask, “Who likes rock music?” After receiving some cheers, he responded, “Nine people. Brilliant.”

    Later in the set, Kerr commented, “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic.” He then turned directly to the the camera and seemingly mocked the crowd: “Will you clap for us? Will you clap? You’re busy. Can you clap? Yes, even he’s clapping. What does that say about you?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Once Royal Blood’s seven-song set came to a close, Kerr stuck a pair of middle fingers into the air as he walked off of the stage. Below, you can find a video compilation of Kerr’s on-stage antics.

    Royal Blood’s Sunday set was sandwiched in between a pair of pop acts in Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi, perhaps explaining the crowd’s lukewarm. Even so, they weren’t the only rock band on the bill, as Sunday’s lineup also featured Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, and Inhaler, among others.

    Royal Blood recently announced their fourth album, Back to the Water Below, which is set to arrive on September 8th via Warner Records.

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Robert Smith of The Cure

The Cure Bring Triumphant "Shows of a Lost World Tour" to Shoreline Amphitheatre: Photo Gallery

May 29, 2023

roger waters israeli flag protestor frankfurt

Protestor Storms Stage with Israeli Flag at Roger Waters Concert

May 29, 2023

succession season 4 soundtrack

Nicholas Britell Unveils Succession Season 4 Soundtrack: Stream

May 29, 2023

phoebe bridgers waiting room charity stream

Phoebe Bridgers Re-Releases "Waiting Room" for Charity: Stream

May 29, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age Debut New Song "Negative Space" at Boston Calling: Watch

May 29, 2023

Illenium self-titled album Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Illenium on Remixing Taylor Swift and His Linkin Park-Inspired Album

May 29, 2023

Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple

Foo Fighters Cover Nine Inch Nails' "March of the Pigs" at Sonic Temple: Watch

May 29, 2023

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

May 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Royal Blood Have Full-Blown On-Stage Meltdown at BBC Radio One's Big Weekend

Menu Shop Search Newsletter