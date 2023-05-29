Royal Blood had what amounted to an on-stage meltdown during their performance at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland on Sunday.

The duo apparently became perturbed after receiving a less than enthusiastic reaction from the crowd, leading Mike Kerr frontman to ask, “Who likes rock music?” After receiving some cheers, he responded, “Nine people. Brilliant.”

Later in the set, Kerr commented, “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic.” He then turned directly to the the camera and seemingly mocked the crowd: “Will you clap for us? Will you clap? You’re busy. Can you clap? Yes, even he’s clapping. What does that say about you?”

Once Royal Blood’s seven-song set came to a close, Kerr stuck a pair of middle fingers into the air as he walked off of the stage. Below, you can find a video compilation of Kerr’s on-stage antics.

Royal Blood’s Sunday set was sandwiched in between a pair of pop acts in Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi, perhaps explaining the crowd’s lukewarm. Even so, they weren’t the only rock band on the bill, as Sunday’s lineup also featured Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, and Inhaler, among others.

Royal Blood recently announced their fourth album, Back to the Water Below, which is set to arrive on September 8th via Warner Records.