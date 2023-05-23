RZA Performs with Russell Crowe’s Band at Australian Pub Show

RZA joined Russell Crowe on-stage with his band The Gentlemen Barbers on May 19th as part of the actor’s Australian pub concert series, the Indoor Garden Party.

The Wu-Tang Clan mastermind made his surprise guest appearance at The Bridge Hotel in Sydney as Crowe’s collective, which featured keys, trumpet, and a trio of backing vocalists, launched into the original tune “Let Your Light Shine.” The Oscar-winning actor and lead vocalist originally shared a studio version of the song in early May, but its live rendition stands as a worthy remix with its fresh RZA verse and slicker, bluesy edge from the live band. Watch fan-captured footage of the moment, plus a subsequent local news report posted by Crowe, below.

RZA and Russell Crowe’s creative partnership has spanned nearly two decades, though its typically manifested on film rather than the mic. The pair shared screen credits on 2007’s American Gangster and 2010’s The Next Three Days before the Australian actor co-starred in RZA’s 2012 directorial debut, The Man With the Iron Fists. More recently, the rapper co-starred with Crowe in 2022’s Poker Face, which the latter also wrote and directed.

If the two’s tight bond wasn’t already clear from starring in each other’s passion projects or standing together against Azealia Banks, then perhaps RZA’s transcontinental trip to hype up his acting buddy’s show finally proves it.

In May, it was revealed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had chosen to honor the Wu-Tang founder by naming their first child after him.

I wake up and see that last night at The Bridge Hotel was really hot 🔥 @RZA from @WuTangClan on stage at The Indoor Garden Party @IGPmusic with @LoriTheVoice 🫶@RussellCrowe is a master of great gigs and fun 💋 pic.twitter.com/ox4Wtpdjaj — Dorothea Ostra (@DorothyOstra) May 20, 2023