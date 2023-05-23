Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sam Levinson and Lily-Rose Depp Defend The Idol Against “Torture Porn” Criticism

"We know we are making a show that is provocative"

Advertisement
sam levinson defends the idol lily-rose depp the weeknd comments
The Idol (HBO)
Follow
May 23, 2023 | 12:17pm ET

    The Idol creator (and Euphoria head) Sam Levinson has pushed back against a Rolling Stone report alleging the HBO show was akin to “sexual torture porn” under his direction.

    Following The Idol’s premiere at Cannes Film Festival, Levinson stepped up to the plate at a press conference on Tuesday alongside series co-creator The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) and star Lily-Rose Depp to refute the accusations.

    “We know we are making a show that is provocative. It is not lost on us, but it’s an odd one,” Levinson said (via IndieWire). “When my wife read me the article, I told her, ‘I think we are about to have the biggest show of the summer.’ In terms of the specifics of what was in it, it just felt completely foreign to me. But I know who I am.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued, “People can write whatever they want. If I have a slight objection, it’s that they intentionally omitted anything that didn’t fit their narrative. But I think we have seen a lot of that lately.” Depp added, “It’s always a little sad and disheartening to see mean, false things said about someone you care about. It wasn’t reflective at all of my experience.”

    Earlier in the press conference, Tesfaye said he and Levinson’s goal was to create a series that will “make people laugh, piss some people off.” He elaborated, “I wanted to make a dark, twisted fantasy about the music industry. To take everything I know about it and heighten it.”

    The Idol stars Depp as a rising pop star named Jocelyn who gets entangled with a shady nightclub owner named Tedros (Tesfaye), who may or may not also be a cult leader. According to Rolling Stone, the show was originally meant to center more around Depp’s character gaining independence, but original director Amy Seimetz’s departure from the series resulted in a complete overhaul when Levinson took over creative control.

    Advertisement

    The series was revamped to focus on Tesfaye’s love story with Jocelyn, and one crew member described the increase in degrading sex scenes as “torture porn.” At Cannes, Levinson and Depp defended the explicit scenes and nudity throughout The Idol.

    “Especially in the States, the influence of pornography is strong in the psyche of young people,”  Levinson said. “We see this in pop music and how it reflects the kind of underbelly of the internet in some ways. I think with this show and with working with Lily, we had a lot of discussions about who she is as a person, who Jocelyn is as a person [and] from that point, the sexuality comes out of that character.”

    For her part, Depp said she “never felt more involved in those kinds of conversations” regarding the nature of her sex scenes, adding, “I felt I was given the privilege in the creation of this character, from the inside out and from the outside in.”

    Advertisement

    The Idol premieres June 4th on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. It also features Dan Levy, Troye Sivan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hank Azaria, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Ruby Jane, and many more.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Florence Pugh Marvel MCU quoteworthy

Florence Pugh: Indie Film World Was "Pissed" When I Joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe

May 23, 2023

taylor swift rain water swiftie wtf funny pop music news

Taylor Swift Fan Sells Jarred Rain Water from Foxborough Show for $250 Apiece

May 23, 2023

justin hawkins on john frusciante

The Darkness' Justin Hawkins Thinks John Frusciante Is "Overrated," Calls His Guitar Playing "Child-Like"

May 23, 2023

Tool's Maynard James Keenan explains drag outfit

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Insists Drag Outfit "Had Nothing to Do with Florida"

May 23, 2023

joaquin phoenix todd haynes gay period piece nc 17 romance film movie news

Joaquin Phoenix to Star in NC-17 Gay Period Piece from Director Todd Haynes

May 23, 2023

gogol bordello jello biafra ukraine charity single united strike back

Gogol Bordello and Jello Biafra Lead Ukraine Charity Single "United Strike Back": Stream

May 23, 2023

Metal Church drummer Kirk Arrington dies

Kirk Arrington, Longtime Metal Church Drummer, Dead at 61

May 23, 2023

jeff rosenstock 2023 tour dates liked u better punk rock music news tickets listen stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Unleashes "LIKED U BETTER": Stream

May 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sam Levinson and Lily-Rose Depp Defend The Idol Against "Torture Porn" Criticism

Menu Shop Search Newsletter