Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sam Smith Ends Manchester Show After Four Songs Due to Vocal Issues

The sing is "honestly heartbroken" by the doctor's orders to take a few shows off

Advertisement
Sam Smith cancels shows Manchester 2023 tour
Sam Smith, photo by Michael Bailey Gates
May 25, 2023 | 1:16pm ET

    Sam Smith walked off stage after just four songs at their Manchester, UK show on May 24th due to vocal complications, as reported Billboard. The pop singer then canceled a pair of upcoming shows per doctor’s orders.

    It all came as a shock to attendees, some of whom claim there was no indication of an issue in the first place. Smith explained what happened on their Instagram Story after previously promising a “surprise” for the show that would not be ending with their No. 1 hit “Unholy.” The only surprise, however, was Smith’s abrupt exit.

    “Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” they wrote in a note reposted by the AO Arena, where the show took place. “Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Smith opened with “Stay with Me” and “I’m Not the Only One” with just as much vocal gusto as fans expected. At some point during the third song “Dancing with a Stranger,” Smith says they noticed something wasn’t right.

    “I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong,” their post continued. “I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x.”

    Get Sam Smith Tickets Here

    Glasgow’s OVO Hydro was next up in their run of dates, but the venue announced the show cancellation and refund orders early on Thursday, May 25th, ensuring Smith’s return after they “take some rest” on the advisement of doctors.

    Advertisement

    Smith is set to continue their 2023 tour in Poland at the Orange Warsaw Festival. They also have a mystery collaboration with Madonna in the works. See all of Smith’s upcoming tour dates below and purchase tickets through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Sam Smith 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/02 — Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival
    07/05 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
    07/07 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/08 — Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive
    07/10 — Nîmes, FR @ Festival De Nîmes
    07/14 — Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival
    07/15 — Vecrīga, LV @ Positivus Festival
    07/25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena *
    07/26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *
    07/28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena *
    07/29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    08/01 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
    08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
    08/04 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/05 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
    08/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    08/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    08/12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre *
    08/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
    08/16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
    08/18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
    08/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *
    08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    08/23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    08/25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
    08/27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
    08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
    09/01 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
    09/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
    09/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    09/07 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
    09/08 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
    09/11 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey *
    09/12 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey *
    09/14 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes *
    09/15 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes *
    10/03 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
    10/06 — Sham Wan Tsuen, HK @ Asiaworld Expo
    10/09 — Taipei, TW @ Tapei Arena
    10/11 — Osaka, JP @ Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka
    10/13 — Yokohama, JP @ Kアリーナ横浜(建設中)
    10/17 — Songpa-gu, KR @ Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)
    10/18 — Songpa-gu, KR @ Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)
    10/21 — Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena
    10/24 — Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
    10/28 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
    10/31 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    11/01 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    11/03 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    11/04 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    11/08 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    11/11 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

    * = w/ Jessie Reyez

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

m83 fall 2023 tour

M83 Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

May 23, 2023

jhayco tickets 2023 Vida Rockstar Tour presale onsale live dates shows schedule how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Jhayco's 2023 Tour

May 23, 2023

jeff rosenstock 2023 tour dates liked u better punk rock music news tickets listen stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Unleashes "LIKED U BETTER": Stream

May 23, 2023

loreen tickets tattoo tour eurovision winner 2023 europe live dates presale onsale buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Loreen's 2023 Tour

May 22, 2023

maluma tickets don juan world tour 2023 presale onsale north america how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Maluma's 2023 Tour

May 22, 2023

dinosaur jr where you been 30th anniversary tour dates residency

Dinosaur Jr. Announce Where You Been 30th Anniversary Residencies

May 22, 2023

How to Get Tickets to Niall Horan's 2023-2024 Tour

May 22, 2023

Billy Idol

Billy Idol Adds New Run of 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sam Smith Ends Manchester Show After Four Songs Due to Vocal Issues

Menu Shop Search Newsletter