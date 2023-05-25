Sam Smith walked off stage after just four songs at their Manchester, UK show on May 24th due to vocal complications, as reported Billboard. The pop singer then canceled a pair of upcoming shows per doctor’s orders.

It all came as a shock to attendees, some of whom claim there was no indication of an issue in the first place. Smith explained what happened on their Instagram Story after previously promising a “surprise” for the show that would not be ending with their No. 1 hit “Unholy.” The only surprise, however, was Smith’s abrupt exit.

“Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” they wrote in a note reposted by the AO Arena, where the show took place. “Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Smith opened with “Stay with Me” and “I’m Not the Only One” with just as much vocal gusto as fans expected. At some point during the third song “Dancing with a Stranger,” Smith says they noticed something wasn’t right.

“I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong,” their post continued. “I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x.”

Get Sam Smith Tickets Here

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro was next up in their run of dates, but the venue announced the show cancellation and refund orders early on Thursday, May 25th, ensuring Smith’s return after they “take some rest” on the advisement of doctors.

Advertisement

Smith is set to continue their 2023 tour in Poland at the Orange Warsaw Festival. They also have a mystery collaboration with Madonna in the works. See all of Smith’s upcoming tour dates below and purchase tickets through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Refunds will be available at point of purchase for all three dates; Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow. A spokesperson said: “Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest." Advertisement — OVO Hydro (@OVOHydro) May 25, 2023

Sam Smith 2023 Tour Dates:

06/02 — Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

07/05 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/07 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 — Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

07/10 — Nîmes, FR @ Festival De Nîmes

07/14 — Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival

07/15 — Vecrīga, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena *

07/26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

07/28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena *

07/29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

08/01 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/04 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/05 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

08/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre *

08/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

08/16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

08/18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

08/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

08/25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

08/27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

09/01 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

09/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/07 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

09/08 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

09/11 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey *

09/12 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey *

09/14 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes *

09/15 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes *

10/03 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena

10/06 — Sham Wan Tsuen, HK @ Asiaworld Expo

10/09 — Taipei, TW @ Tapei Arena

10/11 — Osaka, JP @ Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka

10/13 — Yokohama, JP @ Kアリーナ横浜(建設中)

10/17 — Songpa-gu, KR @ Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)

10/18 — Songpa-gu, KR @ Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)

10/21 — Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

10/24 — Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

10/28 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

10/31 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

11/01 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

11/03 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

11/04 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

11/08 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11/11 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

* = w/ Jessie Reyez