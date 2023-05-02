Menu
The film is set on the evening of the first SNL

Saturday Night Live Season 1
Saturday Night Live, photo via Edie Baskin / NBC
May 2, 2023 | 8:51am ET

    October 11th, 1975 marked the first time a group of comedians did sketch comedy Live from New York — on Saturday Night Liveat least. Per Deadline, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan are helming a film about that very day, and how the legendary NBC show began.

    Reitman and Kenan, the team behind 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will co-write the film for Sony, while Reitman will direct. The movie will be set on the day of the first SNL broadcast, with the screenplay coming from extensive interviews with the show’s living cast, writers, and crew.

    The as-yet-untitled project follows an overall producing deal the filmmakers signed with Sony Pictures after the success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The next film in the beloved franchise will be directed by Kenan, whose previous projects include Monster House and A Boy Called Christmas. Reitman, meanwhile, notably helmed Juno and Up in the Air, and served as a producer on Jennifer’s Body.

    Despite undergoing a substantial cast shakeup last year, SNL has enjoyed a bit of a nostalgia victory lap recently thanks to the return of Molly Shannon and, soon, Pete Davidson as hosts. The recent “Traffic Altercation” sketch even became an instant classic thanks to a premise based not on tired political tropes or celebrity drama, but the universal experience of road rage and good old fashioned physical comedy.

