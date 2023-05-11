Menu
Sevendust Unveil New Single “Everything” From Upcoming Album Truth Killer: Stream

The hard rock band's upcoming LP arrives July 28th

Sevendust by Chuck Brueckmann
May 11, 2023 | 10:10am ET

    Sevendust have unleashed “Everything,” the first official single off the band’s upcoming studio album, Truth Killer, out July 28th via Napalm Records. The track follows the previously released teaser track “Fence,” which arrived last month.

    The music video for “Everything” features band members Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby, and Morgan Rose performing the track, and it also brings the hypnotic album cover to life.

    Musically, “Everything” is both heavy and melodic, with a huge, soaring chorus and Witherspoon’s powerful lead vocals, along with additional singing and screaming by Lowery and Rose, respectively.

    A press release on the new album promises it will offer “the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcases the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans.”

    Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon Talks Upcoming Album, Band’s Longevity, and More

    Sevendust are currently wrapping up a spring US tour with Alter Bridge. Later this year, they’ll go back on the road with Alter Bridge, as well as Mammoth WVH, for a summer North American outing. Tickets to Sevendust’s upcoming tour dates are available here.

    Watch the J.T. Ibanez-directed music video for “Everything” below, followed by our 2022 video interview with Lajon Witherspoon. Pre-order Sevendust’s Truth Killer via Amazon.

