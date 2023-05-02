Shinedown Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with Papa Roach and Spiritbox

Shinedown have announced the Fall 2023 “Revolutions Live” US tour with a stacked support bill of Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

Dates kick off September 3rd in St. Louis and run through an October 20th show in Denver.

A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (May 5th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC. General ticket sales begin Friday (May 5th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out concerts via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Shinedown will be out in support of their 2022 album, Planet Zero, and the fall trek will follow remaining spring tour dates in early May, plus a string of July shows.

Meanwhile, Papa Roach will also be supporting a 2022 LP, Ego Trip, while upstart prog-metallers Spiritbox continue to support major heavy acts as they continue to ascend the ranks of the mainstream. The Canadian band just released the one-off single “The Void,” which will likely be featured in setlists on the upcoming jaunt.

Below you can see the full list of Shinedown’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

Shinedown 2023 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse ^

05/06 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

05/07 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena ^

05/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

07/14 – Fargo, ND @ Red River Valley Fair $

07/16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee +$

07/17 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Events Center !

07/20 – Monticello, IA @ Jones County Fair ^

07/21 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live !

07/23 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort !

09/03 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

09/04 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

09/06 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

09/08 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

09/09 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway *

09/12 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~

09/13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

09/15 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Bike Fest *

09/16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

09/19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

09/21 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater #

09/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

09/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

09/26 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre #

09/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater #

09/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

10/03 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater #

10/05 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

10/06 – Allen, TX @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center #

10/08 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

10/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum #

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

10/15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater #

10/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

# = w/ Papa Roach and Spiritbox

~ = w/ Spiritbox

$ = w/ Saint Asonia and Sleep Theory

^ = w/ Saint Asonia

! = w/ Sleep Theory

^ = w/ Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New

* = festival date