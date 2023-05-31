Sia Reveals Autism Diagnosis: “Only in the Last Two Years Have I Become Fully Myself”

Sia has shared that she is on the autism spectrum two years after receiving intense criticism for her portrayal of the neurological disorder in her 2021 directorial feature debut, Music.

The “Chandelier” singer appeared as a surprise guest on the Survivor recap show Rob Has a Podcast on May 25th to speak with Carolyn Wiger, the scene-stealing finalist from the reality show’s recently concluded Season 44, and carry out her biannual tradition of personally rewarding her favorite cast member. Along with gifting Wiger $100,000 for “willing to be rejected, and to be the weird one,” Sia also offered up her own revelation, stating, “I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery — there’s a lot of things.”

“I’ve felt like for 45 years, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on,'” she shared. “And only in the last two years have I become fully myself.” Wiger’s candid on-air discussion about her long-term sobriety as well as her endearingly open-hearted yet often misinterpreted demeanor — which she has partially attributed to ADHD — clearly resonated with the accomplished singer-songwriter, who recognized the contestant as someone who also “didn’t put her human suit on.”

“I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you’re filled with secrets and living in shame,” she added. “And when we finally sit in a roomful of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen, for the first time in our lives, for who we actually are — then we can start going out into the world and operating as human beings with hearts, and not pretending to be anything.” Watch a video segment from the podcast interview below (Sia joins the conversation at the 10:18 mark).

Despite eventually garnering two Golden Globe nominations, Music was mired in controversy starting with its nepotistic casting of Sia’s frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler, who is neurotypical, as the film’s titular autistic character. Upon its release, the film was critically panned and further criticized for a since-removed scene depicting an archaic prone restraint.

After numerous online exchanges, acknowledgments, and apologies, Sia later told the New York Times in 2022 that the immediate backlash had caused her to become suicidal and relapse. She has since gone to rehab and affirmed her ongoing sobriety during the podcast.