Siouxsie Sioux Is Still Goth as Ever at First Show in 10 Years: Video + Setlist

It’s been at least decade since Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and The Banshees fame played a proper live show, but that changes this year! Ahead of the enigmatic musician’s European tour this year, she had a warm-up show in Brussels at the Ancienne Belgique, performing a set that included many a Banshees classic.
Along with some of Siouxsie and The Banshees’ best-known songs like “Spellbound,” “Arabian Nights,” and “Cities in Dust,” Sioux also dug up her covers of The Beatles’ “Dear Prudence” and Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger.” She also played a few songs from her 2007 solo album Mantaray.
And although Sioux’s hair has gotten a bit tamer since the Banshees’ heyday — and she’s swapped out the winklepicker boots for sensible sneakers — you could say her stage presence is still pretty “spellbinding” (sorry), complete with plenty of high kicks and weirdo moves. Kids, here’s a real “Wednesday dance” for you. See some clips of Sioux performing below.
Find tickets to Sioux’s upcoming European tour here. In the States, she’ll be headlining Cruel World Festival later this month.
Siouxsie Sioux Setlist:
Night Shift
Arabian Knights
Here Comes That Day
Kiss Them for Me
Dear Prudence (The Beatles cover)
Face to Face
Loveless
Land’s End
Cities in Dust
But Not Them
Sin in My Heart
Christine
Happy House
Into a Swan
Spellbound
Encore:
Peek-a-Boo
The Passenger (Iggy Pop cover)
Siouxsie Sioux 2023 Tour Dates:
05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/07 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
05/20- Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival
06/21 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls
06/23 – Athens, GR @ Release Athens
06/29 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
07/07 – Befort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
07/07 – Tynemouth, UK @ Mouth of the Tyne Festival
07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
08/07 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival
08/31 – Malaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival
09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival
09/07 – London, UK @ Troxy
