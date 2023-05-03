Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Siouxsie Sioux Is Still Goth as Ever at First Show in 10 Years: Video + Setlist

Ahead of her European tour this year

Advertisement
siouxsie sioux first show 10 years video setlist watch alternative rock goth news music banshees
Siouxsie Sioux (photo via YouTube)
Follow
May 3, 2023 | 5:44pm ET

    It’s been at least decade since Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and The Banshees fame played a proper live show, but that changes this year! Ahead of the enigmatic musician’s European tour this year, she had a warm-up show in Brussels at the Ancienne Belgique, performing a set that included many a Banshees classic.

    Along with some of Siouxsie and The Banshees’ best-known songs like “Spellbound,” “Arabian Nights,” and “Cities in Dust,” Sioux also dug up her covers of The Beatles’ “Dear Prudence” and Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger.” She also played a few songs from her 2007 solo album Mantaray.

    And although Sioux’s hair has gotten a bit tamer since the Banshees’ heyday — and she’s swapped out the winklepicker boots for sensible sneakers — you could say her stage presence is still pretty “spellbinding” (sorry), complete with plenty of high kicks and weirdo moves. Kids, here’s a real “Wednesday dance” for you. See some clips of Sioux performing below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Find tickets to Sioux’s upcoming European tour here. In the States, she’ll be headlining Cruel World Festival later this month.


    Siouxsie Sioux Setlist:

    Night Shift
    Arabian Knights
    Here Comes That Day
    Kiss Them for Me
    Dear Prudence (The Beatles cover)
    Face to Face
    Loveless
    Land’s End
    Cities in Dust
    But Not Them
    Sin in My Heart
    Christine
    Happy House
    Into a Swan
    Spellbound

    Encore:
    Peek-a-Boo
    The Passenger (Iggy Pop cover)

    Siouxsie Sioux 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    05/07 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
    05/20- Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival
    06/21 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls
    06/23 – Athens, GR @ Release Athens
    06/29 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
    07/07 – Befort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
    07/07 – Tynemouth, UK @ Mouth of the Tyne Festival
    07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
    07/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
    08/07 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival
    08/31 – Malaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival
    09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival
    09/07 – London, UK @ Troxy

    Advertisement

    Twitter
    Facebook
    Reddit

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snubs

The 23 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

May 3, 2023

Nita Strauss 2023 tour

Nita Strauss Announces 2023 North American Solo Tour

May 3, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne: "I've Gotta Do More Gigs [Even] If I Have to Get Someone to Wheel Me Out There"

May 3, 2023

Pixies stop Google alarms Where Is My Mind?

"Stop!" Pixies Apologize for "Where Is My Mind?" Preemptively Turning Off Google Alarms

May 3, 2023

Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine React to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: "A Surprising Trajectory"

May 3, 2023

dawn fan chant

Fan Chant: DAWN Channels the "Power of Honesty" with "Dear My Light": Interview

May 3, 2023

bonnaroo superjam 2023 the what podcast

Breaking Down Bonnaroo's 2023 SuperJam: The What Podcast

May 3, 2023

little dragon new album slugs of love artwork tracklist kenneth song video stream

Little Dragon Announce New Album Slugs of Love, Share "Kenneth": Stream

May 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Siouxsie Sioux Is Still Goth as Ever at First Show in 10 Years: Video + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter