Siouxsie Sioux Is Still Goth as Ever at First Show in 10 Years: Video + Setlist

It’s been at least decade since Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and The Banshees fame played a proper live show, but that changes this year! Ahead of the enigmatic musician’s European tour this year, she had a warm-up show in Brussels at the Ancienne Belgique, performing a set that included many a Banshees classic.

Along with some of Siouxsie and The Banshees’ best-known songs like “Spellbound,” “Arabian Nights,” and “Cities in Dust,” Sioux also dug up her covers of The Beatles’ “Dear Prudence” and Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger.” She also played a few songs from her 2007 solo album Mantaray.

And although Sioux’s hair has gotten a bit tamer since the Banshees’ heyday — and she’s swapped out the winklepicker boots for sensible sneakers — you could say her stage presence is still pretty “spellbinding” (sorry), complete with plenty of high kicks and weirdo moves. Kids, here’s a real “Wednesday dance” for you. See some clips of Sioux performing below.

Find tickets to Sioux’s upcoming European tour here. In the States, she’ll be headlining Cruel World Festival later this month.



Siouxsie Sioux Setlist:



Night Shift

Arabian Knights

Here Comes That Day

Kiss Them for Me

Dear Prudence (The Beatles cover)

Face to Face

Loveless

Land’s End

Cities in Dust

But Not Them

Sin in My Heart

Christine

Happy House

Into a Swan

Spellbound

Encore:

Peek-a-Boo

The Passenger (Iggy Pop cover)

Siouxsie Sioux 2023 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/07 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

05/20- Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival

06/21 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls

06/23 – Athens, GR @ Release Athens

06/29 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico

07/07 – Befort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

07/07 – Tynemouth, UK @ Mouth of the Tyne Festival

07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

08/07 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival

08/31 – Malaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival

09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival

09/07 – London, UK @ Troxy

