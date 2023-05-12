The Sisters of Mercy Launch First US Tour in 15 Years: Setlist + Video

On Wednesday night, legendary goth-rockers The Sisters of Mercy returned to the United States to kick off their first state-side tour in nearly 15 years. Playing to a full house at The Fillmore Silver Springs outside of Washington, D.C., the band delivered a 23-song set, featuring 10 previously-unreleased tunes. Watch videos of the concert and check out the full setlist below.

Opening with the new song “Don’t Drive On Ice,” The Sisters’ did include some of their classic hits, like “Lucretia My Reflection,” “Temple of Love,” “More,” “Dominion,” and more. The new songs, meanwhile, show off songwriter Andrew Eldritch’s recent creative output, and the fact that, despite having not released an album since 1990, he’s still in the writing game.

The 19-date tour will next stop at this weekend’s Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, which will also feature System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, and more. Then, the band will hit some West Coast dates, go across the middle of the country through Texas, do a run of East Coast stops, and finish up in Denver, Colorado on June 9th. Tickets for the remainder of the dates are available here.

The Sisters of Mercy Setlist:

Don’t Drive on Ice

Ribbons

Crash and Burn

Alice

I Will Call You

First and Last and Always

But Genevieve

Dominion

Giving Ground

Marian

More

Show Me

Doctor Jeep/Detonation Boulevard

Eyes of Caligula

Something Fast

I Was Wrong

Here

Instrumental 86

On The Beach

When I’m on Fire

Encore:

Lucretia My Reflection

Temple of Love

This Corrosion