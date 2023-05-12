Menu
The Sisters of Mercy Launch First US Tour in 15 Years: Setlist + Video

The 23-track setlist included 10 unreleased songs

Sisters of Mercy
Sisters of Mercy, photo by Stefan Hoederath/Redferns via Getty Images
May 12, 2023 | 3:18pm ET

    On Wednesday night, legendary goth-rockers The Sisters of Mercy returned to the United States to kick off their first state-side tour in nearly 15 years. Playing to a full house at The Fillmore Silver Springs outside of Washington, D.C., the band delivered a 23-song set, featuring 10 previously-unreleased tunes. Watch videos of the concert and check out the full setlist below.

    Opening with the new song “Don’t Drive On Ice,” The Sisters’ did include some of their classic hits, like “Lucretia My Reflection,” “Temple of Love,” “More,” “Dominion,” and more. The new songs, meanwhile, show off songwriter Andrew Eldritch’s recent creative output, and the fact that, despite having not released an album since 1990, he’s still in the writing game.

    The 19-date tour will next stop at this weekend’s Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, which will also feature System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, and more. Then, the band will hit some West Coast dates, go across the middle of the country through Texas, do a run of East Coast stops, and finish up in Denver, Colorado on June 9th. Tickets for the remainder of the dates are available here.

    Related Video

    If you’re looking for some more goth content like The Sisters, be sure to check out our list of 10 goth albums every music fan should own.

    The Sisters of Mercy Setlist:

    Don’t Drive on Ice
    Ribbons
    Crash and Burn
    Alice
    I Will Call You
    First and Last and Always
    But Genevieve
    Dominion
    Giving Ground
    Marian
    More
    Show Me
    Doctor Jeep/Detonation Boulevard
    Eyes of Caligula
    Something Fast
    I Was Wrong
    Here
    Instrumental 86
    On The Beach
    When I’m on Fire

    Encore:
    Lucretia My Reflection
    Temple of Love
    This Corrosion

