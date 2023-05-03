Menu
Sky Ferreira Confirms 2023 Tour Dates

Her first headlining shows in four years

Sky Ferreira 2023
Sky Ferreira, photo courtesy of artist
May 3, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Sky Ferreira has confirmed her first tour dates of 2023.

    In late June, the pop singer will play shows in Silver Spring, Maryland and Wilmington, Delaware. Then in July, as part of LA-based promoter Minty Boi’s fifth anniversary, she’ll take the stage in San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles, with the promise that more dates “will be announced soon.”

    Tickets go on sale here beginning Thursday, May 4th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Once tickets are on sale, you can look for deals on  StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Ferriera played a few festivals in the US and Europe last year, but these upcoming dates marking her first headlining shows since 2019.

    Ferriera’s long-awaited sophomore album, Masochism, remains unreleased. Last year, however, she did release her first new single in three years, “Don’t Forget.”

    Sky Ferriera 2023 Tour Dates:

    06/29 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    06/30 – Willmington, DE @ The Queen
    07/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    07/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont

