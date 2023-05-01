Menu
Sleep Token Concert Disrupted by Fan’s Ferocious Fart

The thunderous toot happened during a quiet moment of the mysterious UK band's show in Australia

May 1, 2023 | 7:27pm ET

    Sleep Token are one of the most buzzed about new bands on the rock scene, garnering praise for their genre-defying sound. Speaking of sounds, the mysterious UK act’s concert Saturday (April 29th) at the Metro Theatre in Sydney, Australia, was disrupted by a fan’s ferocious fart.

    While it’s not uncommon for a concertgoer to pass wind in the midst of a rock show, this particular audience member chose an inopportune time to let one rip. The thunderous toot came just as Sleep Token were performing a soft passage of their song “Atlantic,” making it audible for just about everyone in the crowd.

    Viral video footage posted Sunday (April 30th) on Twitter by @DispoZalen captures the moment (see below), along with the caption, “Someone ripping an absolutely SINISTER fart during a quiet bit at a Sleep Token gig is haunting me.” While the flatulence is not quite as audible on the video as described, the sounds of laughter that followed the fart are as clear as day.

    Sleep Token seemed to be unfazed by the wind-breaking moment, as masked singer Vessel continued to perform the ambient tune without missing a beat.

    While the fart certainly made itself heard at the Sleep Token show in Australia, it wasn’t quite the disrupter that an audience member’s “full body orgasm” was on Friday night during the LA Philharmonic’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. It’s been a helluva few days for bizarre noises at concerts!

    Sleep Token Announce 2023 US Tour

    Aside from the cheese-cutting incident, it’s been a banner year for Sleep Token. In advance of their upcoming album, Take Me Back to Eden (due May 19th), the band has hit it big with the LP’s singles “The Summoning” and “Chokehold.”

    Fans in the United States can catch Sleep Token on their recently announced “Rituals” tour, which kicks off September. Tickets are available here.

    Listen closely to the incriminating fart in the Tweet below.

