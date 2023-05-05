The third and final act of Smashing Pumpkins’ ATUM, the “rock opera” Billy Corgan wrote as a follow-up to the iconic albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God, has arrived. Get melodramatic and listen to the complete project below.

Pronounced “autumn,” Smashing Pumpkins’ 12th album marks another lengthy addition to the band’s catalog. The 33-track LP was released in three parts, with Act 1 arriving in November and Act 2 following in January. Now that Act 3 has hit streaming services, you can also order a boxset that features 10 more bonus tracks.

In a past interview with Kerrang!, Corgan said the album goes in “a million different directions. I’d say about a third of the record is heavy. A third is kind of more similar to what we’ve been doing recently, and I don’t know what the other third would be called. I guess probably more esoteric to do with the musical. It seems to strike a really nice balance for me when I listen to it. It doesn’t feel like there’s too much of any one thing, which was important to me.”

ATUM follows Smashing Pumpkins’ 2020 album CYR. In addition to the singles “Beguiled” and “Spellbinding,” the band has teased the record with Thirty-Three, a podcast in which Billy Corgan breaks down his influences alongside guests like Yungblood and Tegan and Sara.

This summer, Corgan and company will embark on “The World is a Vampire Tour” alongside Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots. Tickets are available here.

ATUM Artwork:

ATUM Tracklist:

Act 1

01. Atum

02. Butterfly Suite

03. The Good in Goodbye

04. Embracer

05. With Ado I Do

06. Hooligan

07. Steps in Time

08. Where Rain Must Fall

09. Beyond the Vale

10. Hooray!

11. The Gold Mask

Act 2

01. Avalanche

02. Empires

03. Neophyte

04. Moss

05. Night Waves

06. Space Age

07. Every Morning

08. To the Grays

09. Beguiled

10. The Culling

11. Springtimes

Act 3

01. Sojourner

02. That Which Animates the Spirit

03. The Canary Trainer

04. Pacer

05. In Lieu of Failure

06. Cenotaph

07. Harmageddon

08. Fireflies

09. Intergalactic

10. Spellbinding

11. Of Wings