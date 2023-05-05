The third and final act of Smashing Pumpkins’ ATUM, the “rock opera” Billy Corgan wrote as a follow-up to the iconic albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God, has arrived. Get melodramatic and listen to the complete project below.
Pronounced “autumn,” Smashing Pumpkins’ 12th album marks another lengthy addition to the band’s catalog. The 33-track LP was released in three parts, with Act 1 arriving in November and Act 2 following in January. Now that Act 3 has hit streaming services, you can also order a boxset that features 10 more bonus tracks.
In a past interview with Kerrang!, Corgan said the album goes in “a million different directions. I’d say about a third of the record is heavy. A third is kind of more similar to what we’ve been doing recently, and I don’t know what the other third would be called. I guess probably more esoteric to do with the musical. It seems to strike a really nice balance for me when I listen to it. It doesn’t feel like there’s too much of any one thing, which was important to me.”
ATUM follows Smashing Pumpkins’ 2020 album CYR. In addition to the singles “Beguiled” and “Spellbinding,” the band has teased the record with Thirty-Three, a podcast in which Billy Corgan breaks down his influences alongside guests like Yungblood and Tegan and Sara.
This summer, Corgan and company will embark on “The World is a Vampire Tour” alongside Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots. Tickets are available here.
ATUM Artwork:
ATUM Tracklist:
Act 1
01. Atum
02. Butterfly Suite
03. The Good in Goodbye
04. Embracer
05. With Ado I Do
06. Hooligan
07. Steps in Time
08. Where Rain Must Fall
09. Beyond the Vale
10. Hooray!
11. The Gold Mask
Act 2
01. Avalanche
02. Empires
03. Neophyte
04. Moss
05. Night Waves
06. Space Age
07. Every Morning
08. To the Grays
09. Beguiled
10. The Culling
11. Springtimes
Act 3
01. Sojourner
02. That Which Animates the Spirit
03. The Canary Trainer
04. Pacer
05. In Lieu of Failure
06. Cenotaph
07. Harmageddon
08. Fireflies
09. Intergalactic
10. Spellbinding
11. Of Wings