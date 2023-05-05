Menu
Smashing Pumpkins Unveil Three-Part Rock Opera ATUM: Stream

The complete 33-track album has arrived

smashing pumpkins new album atum rock opera act 3 stream
Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Paul Elledge
May 5, 2023 | 8:53am ET

    The third and final act of Smashing Pumpkins’ ATUMthe “rock opera” Billy Corgan wrote as a follow-up to the iconic albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God, has arrived. Get melodramatic and listen to the complete project below.

    Pronounced “autumn,” Smashing Pumpkins’ 12th album marks another lengthy addition to the band’s catalog. The 33-track LP was released in three parts, with Act 1 arriving in November and Act 2 following in January. Now that Act 3 has hit streaming services, you can also order a boxset that features 10 more bonus tracks.

    In a past interview with Kerrang!, Corgan said the album goes in “a million different directions. I’d say about a third of the record is heavy. A third is kind of more similar to what we’ve been doing recently, and I don’t know what the other third would be called. I guess probably more esoteric to do with the musical. It seems to strike a really nice balance for me when I listen to it. It doesn’t feel like there’s too much of any one thing, which was important to me.”

    ATUM follows Smashing Pumpkins’ 2020 album  CYR. In addition to the singles “Beguiled” and “Spellbinding,” the band has teased the record with Thirty-Threea podcast in which Billy Corgan breaks down his influences alongside guests like Yungblood and Tegan and Sara.

    This summer, Corgan and company will embark on “The World is a Vampire Tour” alongside Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots. Tickets are available here.

    ATUM Artwork:

    smashing pumpkins new album atum artwork

    ATUM Tracklist:
    Act 1
    01. Atum
    02. Butterfly Suite
    03. The Good in Goodbye
    04. Embracer
    05. With Ado I Do
    06. Hooligan
    07. Steps in Time
    08. Where Rain Must Fall
    09. Beyond the Vale
    10. Hooray!
    11. The Gold Mask

    Act 2
    01. Avalanche
    02. Empires
    03. Neophyte
    04. Moss
    05. Night Waves
    06. Space Age
    07. Every Morning
    08. To the Grays
    09. Beguiled
    10. The Culling
    11. Springtimes

    Act 3
    01. Sojourner
    02. That Which Animates the Spirit
    03. The Canary Trainer
    04. Pacer
    05. In Lieu of Failure
    06. Cenotaph
    07. Harmageddon
    08. Fireflies
    09. Intergalactic
    10. Spellbinding
    11. Of Wings

