Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Smashing Pumpkins Have Recorded a Christmas Album

They also made a psychedelic album no one's heard

Advertisement
Billy Corgan as Santa
Billy Corgan, photo via Paws Chicago
May 6, 2023 | 2:55pm ET

    Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most prolific bands around — they just released ATUMa 33-track rock opera — but they have even more music we haven’t heard. During a takeover of SiriusXM’s Lithium, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin revealed that the band recorded both a psychedelic album and a Christmas album during the COVID-19 shutdown that no one’s heard.

    “Over the pandemic, I have a studio at my house,” Chamberlin said. “Billy has a studio at his house. We live 20 minutes away. We’re not neighbors, but we’re really close to each other. We can get to each other’s houses very quickly. We recorded close to 80 songs over the pandemic.”

    Chamberlin continued, “So we did the CYR record. We had a psychedelic record that we had on a back burner that we never got to. We recorded that. We did a Christmas record that we’d never gotten to, and then we did the three, the ATUM, the 33 song, which was the capper. I was like, ‘Oh my God, please let it be over. Right?’”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “But, no, it was great. I mean, you don’t get those big blocks of time anymore. You’re always either on tour, you’re doing stuff like this. You’re being pulled in a million different directions. So COVID was, we figured out that this could be the only point in time where we have a year or even two years to just simply create music without any logistic constraints on the process.”

    It doesn’t look like Smashing Pumpkins have any plans to release the Christmas album, but hey, we have no shortage of music to pore over. Corgan even paid off a hacker to prevent ATUM from being leaked early, so the finished product is likely as immersive and grandiose as Smashing Pumpkins’ best work.

    Later this year, the band will embark on “The World is a Vampire Tour” alongside Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots. Tickets are available here.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the beaches blame my ex new album blame brett stream

The Beaches Announce New Album Blame My Ex, Name Him on Single "Blame Brett": Stream

May 6, 2023

robert smith anti monarchy king charles coronation day

Robert Smith Slams the "Distracting Profligacy" of the Monarchy on King Charles' Coronation Day

May 6, 2023

Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift Confirms Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at Nashville Show

May 6, 2023

Rob Laakso of Kurt Vile & The Violators

Rob Laakso, of Kurt Vile & The Violators, Dead at 44

May 5, 2023

Dee Snider

Dee Snider: "So I Hear I'm Transphobic. Really?"

May 5, 2023

billy corgan hacker atum smashing pumpkins album

Billy Corgan Paid Off Hacker to Prevent Leak of Smashing Pumpkins' New Album

May 5, 2023

Royal Bliss and Royal Thunder tour

Royal Bliss and Royal Thunder Join Forces for Summer 2023 US Tour

May 5, 2023

nation of language brooklyn steel live concert review photo gallery

Nation of Language Put Star Power on Display at Hometown Brooklyn Steel Show: Recap + Photo Gallery

May 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Smashing Pumpkins Have Recorded a Christmas Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter