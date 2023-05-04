Snoop Dogg Announces Doggystyle 30th Anniversary Concert

Before Snoop Dogg heads out on his joint tour with Wiz Khalifa (grab tickets here), the Long Beach rapper will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his classic debut album, Doggystyle, with a pair of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Presented by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, the show will take place on June 27th and June 28th. It will be produced by his Doggystyle collaborator Dr. Dre, with Snoop being joined by “some of his best friends” and backed by the ReCollective Orchestra led by conductor Derrick Hodge. In addition to standout cuts from the album like “Gin and Juice” and “What’s My Name,” the Doggfather will play hits from throughout his career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. at the Hollywood Bowl website. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Last October, Snoop teased a possible sequel to Doggystyle called Missionary. Though he hasn’t given an official update since then, the Death Row Records owner has his plate full in the upcoming months. Ahead of the Hollywood Bowl shows, he’ll be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Snoop will then kick off his “High School Reunion Tour” with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner in July. See the full schedule here, and grab your tickets now via StubHub.

Over the weekend, Snoop made an appearance at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration — one month after bringing Death Row’s catalog back to streaming services.