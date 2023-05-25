Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Soul Glo Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with MSPAINT

The July outing will mostly visit the East Coast and Midwest

Advertisement
soul glo 2023 tour dates
Soul Glo, photo by Alyssa Rorke
May 25, 2023 | 10:05am ET

    Philly hardcore act Soul Glo have announced a Summer 2023 tour with support from MSPAINT.

    The trek kicks off July 13th in Troy, New York, and runs through July 27th in Huntington, West Virginia. The bands will go as far west as Chicago, playing mostly dates on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

    Tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 26th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, or you can pick up tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Related Video

    The tour will pair up two of the underground’s most notable rising acts. Soul Glo blew up last year on the strength of their latest LP Diaspora Problems — our 2022 heavy album of the year — spearheading a fertile and prolific Philadelphia hardcore scene that also includes bands like Jesus Piece and Poison Ruin.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Mississippi-based MSPAINT have been a breakout band in 2023 via their debut full-length Post-American, which combines synth punk with rap rock and alt-metal — as heard on the track “Decapitated Reality” (a prior Heavy Song of the Week honorable mention).

    Soul Glo Artist of the Month
     Editor's Pick
    Artist of the Month Soul Glo on Their New Album Diaspora Problems and Pushing the Boundaries of Hardcore

    You can see the full list of Soul Glo’s tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Soul Glo’s 2023 US Tour Dates with MSPAINT:
    07/13 – Troy, NY @ No Fun
    07/14 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
    07/15 – Massapequa, NY @ Massapequa VFW
    07/16 – Harrisburg, PA @ Stage On Herr
    07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe
    07/19 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
    07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups
    07/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Four Star Theater
    07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Fest *
    07/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
    07/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
    07/27 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud

    * = no MSPAINT

    soul glo tour poster 2023

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Rammstein Till Lindemann fall off stage

Till Lindemann Takes Nasty Fall Off Stage at Rammstein's First Official Show of 2023: Watch

May 24, 2023

halestorm ashley mcbryde terrible things

Halestorm Recruit Country Singer Ashley McBryde for New Version of "Terrible Things": Stream

May 24, 2023

Rancid Devil in Disguise stream

Rancid Unleash New Song "Devil in Disguise" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

May 24, 2023

jeff beck tribute shows

Eric Clapton, Kirk Hammett, Rod Stewart, Johnny Depp and More Perform at Jeff Beck Tribute Shows: Watch

May 24, 2023

Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Lambastes AI-Generated Music: "Suddenly Now We Have No Talent?"

May 24, 2023

john 5 telecaster

John 5 and Fender Team Up for "Ghost" Telecaster Signature Model Guitar

May 23, 2023

justin hawkins on john frusciante

The Darkness' Justin Hawkins Thinks John Frusciante Is "Overrated," Calls His Guitar Playing "Child-Like"

May 23, 2023

Tool's Maynard James Keenan explains drag outfit

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Insists Drag Outfit "Had Nothing to Do with Florida"

May 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Soul Glo Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with MSPAINT

Menu Shop Search Newsletter