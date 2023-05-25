Soul Glo Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with MSPAINT

Philly hardcore act Soul Glo have announced a Summer 2023 tour with support from MSPAINT.

The trek kicks off July 13th in Troy, New York, and runs through July 27th in Huntington, West Virginia. The bands will go as far west as Chicago, playing mostly dates on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 26th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, or you can pick up tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Related Video

The tour will pair up two of the underground’s most notable rising acts. Soul Glo blew up last year on the strength of their latest LP Diaspora Problems — our 2022 heavy album of the year — spearheading a fertile and prolific Philadelphia hardcore scene that also includes bands like Jesus Piece and Poison Ruin.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mississippi-based MSPAINT have been a breakout band in 2023 via their debut full-length Post-American, which combines synth punk with rap rock and alt-metal — as heard on the track “Decapitated Reality” (a prior Heavy Song of the Week honorable mention).

You can see the full list of Soul Glo’s tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Soul Glo’s 2023 US Tour Dates with MSPAINT:

07/13 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

07/14 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

07/15 – Massapequa, NY @ Massapequa VFW

07/16 – Harrisburg, PA @ Stage On Herr

07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe

07/19 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

07/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Four Star Theater

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Fest *

07/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

07/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

07/27 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud

* = no MSPAINT