Sparks Share New Album The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte: Stream

Sparks have released their 26th (!) studio album, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte, via Island Records — the label that helped break the experimental art rock duo nearly five decades ago. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte marks nearly 50 years since the brothers signed to Island Records and released their breakthrough 1974 LP, Kimono My House. They released three more albums under the label before departing in 1976. In a joint statement, the band reflected on that era as “the one that forever cemented our relationship with the UK and also exposed Sparks to a bigger audience around the world.”

“And here we find ourselves in 2023, almost 50 years later, re-signing with Island Records, again with an album that we all feel is as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then,” they added. “We’re happy that after so much time, we’ve reconnected with Island, sharing the same spirit of adventure that we all had way back when, but with our new album.”

In support of the album, Sparks are currently on the biggest headlining tour of their career. Look for deals to all their upcoming shows here. Ahead of the full release of The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte, the group shared the title track (and its accompanying video starring Cate Blanchett), “Veronica Lake,” and “Nothing Is as Good as They Say It Is.”

The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte Artwork:

The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte Tracklist:

01. Veronica Lake

02. Nothing Is as Good as They Say It Is

03. Escalator

04. The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight

05. You Were Meant for Me

06. Not That Well-Defined

07. We Go Dancing

08. When You Leave

09. Take Me for a Ride

10. It’s Sunny Today

11. A Love Story

12. It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way

13. Gee, That Was Fun