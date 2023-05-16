Spoon Announce New Memory Dust EP, Share “Sugar Babies”: Stream

If you enjoyed Spoon’s 2022 record Lucifer on the Sofa, get ready for more music you’ll probably love. Come June 13th, the band will release Memory Dust, an EP comprised of songs they first wrote during the LP’s recording sessions. As a preview, the track “Sugar Babies” is out now.

Featuring the original songs “Sugar Babies” and “Silver Girl,” as well as a cover of Bo Diddley’s “She’s Fine, She’s Mine,” Spoon are quick to stress that Memory Dust isn’t a collection of B-sides. The indie veterans began recording the tracks while cutting Lucifer on the Sofa, but left them unfinished until after touring the album. As a result, the songs are more lived in, maintaining the project’s classic rock feel but with a looseness that only comes after spending months on the road. Pre-orders are ongoing.

In keeping with that casual, rock n’ roll quality, “Sugar Babies” begins with some classic studio audio (“We’re rolling!”) before a snakey piano riff and acoustic guitar take over. “They want to know how much they’ve changed/ They wanna know how I feel about it/ Do I think they look the same?/ And do I hear that voice that’s talking to them?” Britt Daniel croons. Listen to the track below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Before announcing Memory Dust, Spoon added to their Lucifer on the Sofa canon with an album of remixes called Lucifer on the Moon. Consequence caught up with Daniel to discuss the LP — the band’s first recorded in their hometown of Austin in over a decade — as well as Kill the Moonlight, which recently turned 20.

Spoon have a ton of tour dates coming up, including a trek opening for The Black Keys in the UK and Europe and a stint with Weezer in the US. Grab tickets to a show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Memory Dust Artwork:



Memory Dust Tracklist:

01. Sugar Babies

02. She’s Fine, She’s Mine

03. Silver Girl