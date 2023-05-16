Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Spoon Announce New Memory Dust EP, Share “Sugar Babies”: Stream

Featuring two new originals and a Bo Diddley cover

Advertisement
spoon memory dust ep sugar babies stream
Spoon, photo by Pooneh Ghana
May 16, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    If you enjoyed Spoon’s 2022 record Lucifer on the Sofaget ready for more music you’ll probably love. Come June 13th, the band will release Memory Dust, an EP comprised of songs they first wrote during the LP’s recording sessions. As a preview, the track “Sugar Babies” is out now.

    Featuring the original songs “Sugar Babies” and “Silver Girl,” as well as a cover of Bo Diddley’s “She’s Fine, She’s Mine,” Spoon are quick to stress that Memory Dust isn’t a collection of B-sides. The indie veterans began recording the tracks while cutting Lucifer on the Sofa, but left them unfinished until after touring the album. As a result, the songs are more lived in, maintaining the project’s classic rock feel but with a looseness that only comes after spending months on the road. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    In keeping with that casual, rock n’ roll quality, “Sugar Babies” begins with some classic studio audio (“We’re rolling!”) before a snakey piano riff and acoustic guitar take over. “They want to know how much they’ve changed/ They wanna know how I feel about it/ Do I think they look the same?/ And do I hear that voice that’s talking to them?” Britt Daniel croons. Listen to the track below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Before announcing Memory Dust, Spoon added to their Lucifer on the Sofa canon with an album of remixes called Lucifer on the MoonConsequence caught up with Daniel to discuss the LP — the band’s first recorded in their hometown of Austin in over a decade — as well as Kill the Moonlightwhich recently turned 20.

    Spoon have a ton of tour dates coming up, including a trek opening for The Black Keys in the UK and Europe and a stint with Weezer in the US. Grab tickets to a show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Memory Dust Artwork:
    spoon memory dust ep album artwork

    Memory Dust Tracklist:
    01. Sugar Babies
    02. She’s Fine, She’s Mine
    03. Silver Girl

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Dropkick Murphys fall 2023 tour

Dropkick Murphys Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with The Interrupters

May 16, 2023

corey taylor beyond stream

Corey Taylor Announces New Album CMF2 and US Tour, Shares Single "Beyond": Stream

May 16, 2023

anohni and the johnsons my back was a bridge for you to cross new album artwork tracklist it must change new song video stream

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Announce New Album, Share "It Must Change": Stream

May 16, 2023

king gizzard and the lizard wizard announce new album petrodragonic apocalypse gila monster stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Detail New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse, Share "Gila Monster": Stream

May 16, 2023

the warning 2023 tour

The Warning Go Alt-Rock on New Song "MORE": Stream

May 12, 2023

Remi Wolf prescription Boots Riley I'm a Virgo new single

Remi Wolf Returns with New Single “Prescription,” Inspired by Phone Call with Boots Riley: Stream

May 12, 2023

Nita Strauss and Anders Fridén new song

Nita Strauss Announces New Album, Unleashes "The Golden Trail" Featuring In Flames' Anders Fridén: Stream

May 12, 2023

Paris Texas BULLET MAN new song video

Paris Texas Channel John Wick on New Song "BULLET MAN": Stream

May 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spoon Announce New Memory Dust EP, Share "Sugar Babies": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter