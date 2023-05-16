Menu
Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

Going down this fall

The Psychedelic Furs (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Squeeze (photo by Danny Clifford)
May 16, 2023 | 11:18am ET

    Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs are hitting the road together for a co-headlining tour across North America for fall 2023.

    The British new wavers will kick things off on September 8th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Both bands will then make stops together in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping up with a finale on October 14th at Palms in Las Vegas.

    Pre-sale for tickets begins this Wednesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ICONIC), with general sale beginning the following Friday via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    See all of Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs’ 2023 tour dates below.

    Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/08 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    09/09 – Masantucket, CT @ Foxwoods
    09/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Outdoors
    09/12 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
    09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    09/14 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center – Wolf Trap Amphitheater
    09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amp @ Chastain
    09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
    09/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
    09/20 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
    09/22 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    09/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
    09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater
    09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Uptown Theater
    09/29 – Denver, CO @ Bellco
    09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Eccles Theater
    10/02 – Eugene, OR @ Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center
    10/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater
    10/05 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    10/06 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Session at Meritage Resort
    10/07 – Wheatland (Sacramento), CA @ Hard Rock Live
    10/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound
    10/12 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
    10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

