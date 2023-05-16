Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs are hitting the road together for a co-headlining tour across North America for fall 2023.

The British new wavers will kick things off on September 8th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Both bands will then make stops together in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping up with a finale on October 14th at Palms in Las Vegas.

Pre-sale for tickets begins this Wednesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ICONIC), with general sale beginning the following Friday via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

See all of Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs’ 2023 tour dates below.

Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs 2023 Tour Dates:

09/08 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/09 – Masantucket, CT @ Foxwoods

09/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Outdoors

09/12 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/14 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center – Wolf Trap Amphitheater

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amp @ Chastain

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

09/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

09/20 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

09/22 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

09/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater

09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Uptown Theater

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Bellco

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Eccles Theater

10/02 – Eugene, OR @ Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center

10/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater

10/05 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

10/06 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Session at Meritage Resort

10/07 – Wheatland (Sacramento), CA @ Hard Rock Live

10/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound

10/12 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms