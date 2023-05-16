Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs are hitting the road together for a co-headlining tour across North America for fall 2023.
The British new wavers will kick things off on September 8th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Both bands will then make stops together in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping up with a finale on October 14th at Palms in Las Vegas.
Pre-sale for tickets begins this Wednesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ICONIC), with general sale beginning the following Friday via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
See all of Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs’ 2023 tour dates below.
Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs 2023 Tour Dates:
09/08 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/09 – Masantucket, CT @ Foxwoods
09/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Outdoors
09/12 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/14 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center – Wolf Trap Amphitheater
09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amp @ Chastain
09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
09/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
09/20 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
09/22 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
09/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater
09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Uptown Theater
09/29 – Denver, CO @ Bellco
09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Eccles Theater
10/02 – Eugene, OR @ Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center
10/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater
10/05 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
10/06 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Session at Meritage Resort
10/07 – Wheatland (Sacramento), CA @ Hard Rock Live
10/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound
10/12 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms