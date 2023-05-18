UK post-hardcore outfit Static Dress have inked a major deal with Roadrunner Records, which is reissuing the band’s 2022 debut album Rouge Carpet Disaster in an expanded “Redux” edition, due out September 15th.

To mark the signing, the band offered up one of the new tracks included on the upcoming collection, an updated version of “Courtney, just relax,” featuring Canadian hardcore band World of Pleasure.

The song showcases Static Dress’ ability to create murky and atmospheric soundscapes out of densely layered screams and an onslaught of bent post-hardcore guitar phrases. The compositional complexities should also cater to fans of progressive metal and mathy metalcore, with Static Dress lying at the ambiguous intersection of these various sub-genres.

The band broke onto the scene with 2021’s Prologue… (Comic Book Soundtrack) EP — an ambition project that involved an actual comic book. Static Dress followed that up last year with the independently released full-length Rouge Carpet Disaster, which was produced by Erik Bickerstaffe of Loathe. The LP made waves in underground circles and apparently caught the ear of Roadrunner, which has added the band to a roster featuring other forward-thinking hardcore-adjacent acts such as Turnstile and Angel Du$t.

Pre-order Rouge Carpet Disaster Redux via Roadrunner Records. Below you can watch the video for the new version of “Courtney, just relax” and see the updated album artwork and expanded tracklist.

Rouge Carpet Disaster Redux Artwork:

Rouge Carpet Disaster Redux Tracklist:

01. fleahouse

02. sweet

03. Push rope

04. Attempt 8

05. Courtney, just relax

06. Di-sinTer (ft. King Yosef)

07. such.a.shame

08. …Maybe!!?

09. Lye solution

10. Unexplainabletitlesleavingyouwonderingwhy (Welcome In)

11. Marisol

12. cubicle dialogue

13. Courtney, just relax [ft. World of Pleasure]

14. Attempt 8 [ft. Sophie Meiers]

15. Di-sinTer (Glitter Redux)

16. such.a.shame (Smoking lounge Redux)