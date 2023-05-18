Menu
Static Dress Sign to Roadrunner Records, Share New Version of “Courtney, just relax”: Stream

The UK post-hardcore act is reissuing its debut album Rouge Carpet Disaster

static dress courtney just relax
Static Dress, photo by Olli Appleyard
May 18, 2023 | 11:57am ET

    UK post-hardcore outfit Static Dress have inked a major deal with Roadrunner Records, which is reissuing the band’s 2022 debut album Rouge Carpet Disaster in an expanded “Redux” edition, due out September 15th.

    To mark the signing, the band offered up one of the new tracks included on the upcoming collection, an updated version of “Courtney, just relax,” featuring Canadian hardcore band World of Pleasure.

    The song showcases Static Dress’ ability to create murky and atmospheric soundscapes out of densely layered screams and an onslaught of bent post-hardcore guitar phrases. The compositional complexities should also cater to fans of progressive metal and mathy metalcore, with Static Dress lying at the ambiguous intersection of these various sub-genres.

    Related Video

    The band broke onto the scene with 2021’s Prologue… (Comic Book Soundtrack) EP — an ambition project that involved an actual comic book. Static Dress followed that up last year with the independently released full-length Rouge Carpet Disaster, which was produced by Erik Bickerstaffe of Loathe. The LP made waves in underground circles and apparently caught the ear of Roadrunner, which has added the band to a roster featuring other forward-thinking hardcore-adjacent acts such as Turnstile and Angel Du$t.

    mutoid man new album 2023
     Editor's Pick
    Mutoid Man Announce First Album in Six Years, Share “Call of the Void”: Stream

    Pre-order Rouge Carpet Disaster Redux via Roadrunner Records. Below you can watch the video for the new version of “Courtney, just relax” and see the updated album artwork and expanded tracklist.

    Rouge Carpet Disaster Redux Artwork:

    static dress rouge carpet disaster redux

    Rouge Carpet Disaster Redux Tracklist:
    01. fleahouse
    02. sweet
    03. Push rope
    04. Attempt 8
    05. Courtney, just relax
    06. Di-sinTer (ft. King Yosef)
    07. such.a.shame
    08. …Maybe!!?
    09. Lye solution
    10. Unexplainabletitlesleavingyouwonderingwhy (Welcome In)
    11. Marisol
    12. cubicle dialogue
    13. Courtney, just relax [ft. World of Pleasure]
    14. Attempt 8 [ft. Sophie Meiers]
    15. Di-sinTer (Glitter Redux)
    16. such.a.shame (Smoking lounge Redux)

Artists

