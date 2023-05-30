Menu
Steel Panther Compete on America’s Got Talent: Watch

Guitarist Satchel offered Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum backstage passes for life

Steel Panther on America's Got Talent
Steel Panther on America’s Got Talent, via NBC
May 30, 2023 | 10:02am ET

    Steel Panther are bringing the metal to the America’s Got Talent stage, as the long-running act is competing on the new season of the reality competition. While the premiere of the 18th season isn’t until Tuesday night (May 30th), AGT has posted Steel Panther’s entire audition-round performance on YouTube in advance of it airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

    In the clip, we see the members of Steel Panther engage with the judges, with guitarist Satchel telling Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum they’re giving them tickets and backstage passes for life, playing up the band’s comedic ’80s hair-metal persona. After introducing themselves, they rip through a rendition of “Eyes of a Panther” from their 2009 album Feel the Steel.

    While we won’t know until the show airs if Steel Panther made it to the next round, the judges seemed to clearly be enjoying themselves during the performance. In fact, all four judges — including Vergara, Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell — gave the band a standing ovation.

    Steel Panther kept their AGT gig relatively PG, a far cry from the raunchy antics of their typical live shows. Fans who want the full uncensored version of Steel Panther can catch them on their recently announced “On the Prowl” summer US tour, which kicks off July 13th in Huntington, New York. Tickets are available here.

    Watch Steel Panther perform on America’s Got Talent below, and tune in on Tuesday night to see if they advance to the next round.

