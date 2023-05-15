Menu
Steel Panther Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

The band's "On the Prowl Tour" will continue in July and August

steel panther 2023 summer tour
Steel Panther, photo by Amy Harris
May 15, 2023 | 11:25am ET

    Steel Panther have added a US summer leg to their 2023 “On the Prowl” tour.

    The comedic glam-metal revivalists will kick off the run on July 13th in Huntington, New York, and stay out until an August 19th date in Las Vegas. The summer leg will mostly hit markets the band missed on its initial spring trek earlier this year.

    An artist ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (May 16th) at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (May 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time, and you can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Steel Panther dropped their latest album On the Prowl back in February and have been on the road for much of 2023. In the downtime, the band has launched a new weekly YouTube game show entitled “Are You Metal?” Hosted by drummer Stix Zadinia, the members of Steel Panther are put to the test to see who is the “most metal” each week, and hilarity ensues.

    Below you can watch the first episode of “Are You Metal?” and see the full list of Steel Panther’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Steel Panther’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    07/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    07/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater
    07/15 – Saylorsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage
    07/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods
    07/18 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork
    07/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    07/21 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr Pepper Park
    07/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    07/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
    07/25 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
    07/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
    07/28 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
    07/29 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
    07/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    08/01 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
    08/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    08/03 – Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center
    08/05 – Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip
    08/11 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
    08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    08/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

    Steel Panther summer 2023 tour poster

