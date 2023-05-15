Steel Panther Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

Steel Panther have added a US summer leg to their 2023 “On the Prowl” tour.

The comedic glam-metal revivalists will kick off the run on July 13th in Huntington, New York, and stay out until an August 19th date in Las Vegas. The summer leg will mostly hit markets the band missed on its initial spring trek earlier this year.

An artist ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (May 16th) at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (May 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time, and you can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Steel Panther dropped their latest album On the Prowl back in February and have been on the road for much of 2023. In the downtime, the band has launched a new weekly YouTube game show entitled “Are You Metal?” Hosted by drummer Stix Zadinia, the members of Steel Panther are put to the test to see who is the “most metal” each week, and hilarity ensues.

Below you can watch the first episode of “Are You Metal?” and see the full list of Steel Panther’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

Steel Panther’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

07/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

07/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater

07/15 – Saylorsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage

07/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

07/18 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork

07/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National

07/21 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr Pepper Park

07/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

07/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

07/25 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

07/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

07/28 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

07/29 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

07/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

08/01 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

08/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

08/03 – Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center

08/05 – Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip

08/11 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

08/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues