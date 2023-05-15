Stevie Nicks Announces Additional 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced 13 additional dates for her 2023 headlining tour.

Further filling in the gaps of Nicks’ “Two Icons, One Night” trek with Billy Joel, the run of additional performances begins on August 8th in Milwaukee and includes stops in Austin, New York City, Detroit, San Diego, and more. See her full touring schedule below.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on May 18th (use access code ICONIC).

You can grab tickets for all of Nicks’ upcoming shows at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Read our recap of Nicks’ solo tour kickoff here. She is one of the many superstars set to appear on Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Rockstar, which is out this November.

Stevie Nicks 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

05/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/25 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

06/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

06/20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/05 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *

08/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead *

09/23 — Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium *

09/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/04 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium *

10/28 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

11/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

11/04 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *

11/29 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/02 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

12/05 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

12/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *

12/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

* = w/ Billy Joel