Stevie Nicks Announces Additional 2023 Tour Dates

13 additional shows in Austin, New York City, San Diego, and more

Stevie Nicks 2023 us tour dates
Stevie Nicks, photo by Anthony Merriweather
May 15, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    Stevie Nicks has announced 13 additional dates for her 2023 headlining tour.

    Further filling in the gaps of Nicks’ “Two Icons, One Night” trek with Billy Joel, the run of additional performances begins on August 8th in Milwaukee and includes stops in Austin, New York City, Detroit, San Diego, and more. See her full touring schedule below.

    Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on May 18th (use access code ICONIC).

    Related Video

    You can grab tickets for all of Nicks’ upcoming shows at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Read our recap of Nicks’ solo tour kickoff here. She is one of the many superstars set to appear on Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Rockstar, which is out this November.

    Get Stevie Nicks Tickets Here

    Stevie Nicks 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    05/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *
    05/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    05/25 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    06/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *
    06/20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    06/23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    06/27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    08/05 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *
    08/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    08/12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead *
    09/23 — Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium *
    09/27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    10/01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/04 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium *
    10/28 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    11/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    11/04 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
    11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    11/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *
    11/29 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    12/02 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
    12/05 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    12/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *
    12/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

    * = w/ Billy Joel

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

