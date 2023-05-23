Menu
Stevie Nicks Thanks Taylor Swift for Song That Helps Her Grieve Christine McVie

"I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you"

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammys, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
May 23, 2023 | 2:09pm ET

    Stevie Nicks has thanked Taylor Swift for penning the Midnights song “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” which the Fleetwood Mac singer says helped her grieve the loss of her bandmate and friend Christine McVie.

    “Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favor for me, and that is, writing a song called ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid,'” Nicks said on Monday, May 22nd during the Atlanta stop of her headlining tour (grab tickets here). “That is the sadness of how I feel.”

    Nicks went on to share how close she was with McVie, even when they were separated for long periods of time: “Even on the other side of the world, [Christine and I] didn’t have to talk on the phone, we really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like, ‘Little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.”

    To close out the speech, Nicks paraphrased the chorus of “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” saying, “The two of us were on our own, kids. We always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.” Watch the fan-shot video below.

    McVie died on November, 30th 2022 from a stroke. On that day, Nicks paid tribute to her “best friend” with a handwritten note quoting Haim’s “Hallelujah.”

    Nicks’ North American headlining trek is sandwiched around her “Two Icons, One Night” run with Billy Joel. Read our recap of the tour kickoff here. Grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Meanwhile, Swift is on her “Eras Tour,” during which she has played different surprise songs for each show. Grab last-minute tickets to her remaining dates here.

