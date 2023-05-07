Stranger Things Season 5 Production Delayed by Writers Strike

Netflix’s monster smash hit Stranger Things has hit a delay in the production of its fifth and final season due to the ongoing writers strike by the Writer’s Guild of America.

Showing their solidarity with the WGA, creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, announced the work stoppage in a tweet from the official Stranger Things writers’ room account, saying, “Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources on the Netflix side confirmed that production had been halted and will be pushed to an undetermined date, presumably once the strike lifts. Though they’ve temporarily shut down the streamer’s long-running tentpole sci-fi series, the Duffer Brothers did not share any updates regarding the show’s proposed spinoff or recently-announced animated offering.

Stranger Things Season 4, which premiered in 2022 over two installments, contributed to the Netflix series becoming the most-streamed television program of last year. Despite its latest peak in popularity and massive cast-wide pay bump for the final season, star David Harbour agreed in February that it was “definitely time” to wrap up the show.

Beyond the Stranger Things Season 5 delay, the writers strike has already disrupted the schedules of several late night shows as well as Saturday Night Live. For details on the WGA strike, check out our explainer here.