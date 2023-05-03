Menu
Succession Series Finale Will Be 90 Minutes Long, Says Composer Nicholas Britell

"It’s a huge episode — like a movie"

succession finale runtime 90 minutes nicholas britell quote
Succession (HBO)
May 3, 2023 | 1:57pm ET

    [Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Succession, Season 4 Episode 6, “Living+.”]

    Succession certainly won’t be going away quietly when its series finale airs on Sunday, May 28th. In an interview with Variety, composer Nicholas Britell confirmed the episode’s runtime will be 90 minutes long.

    “It’s 90 minutes,” he said. “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”

    Related Video

    Season 4 has been quite eventful, with a major plot twist in Episode 3 of family patriarch Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) death leading to the takeover of Waystar Royco by Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) as interim co-CEOs. In the latest episode, “Living+,” Kendall, Roman, and Shiv return to LA to launch the titular luxury assisted living community at Waystar’s Investor Day. Meanwhile, a potential sale to Alexander Skarsgård’s Lukas Matsson looms in the background.

    A two-time winner for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys, Succession is expected to make a strong showing once again. Culkin and Strong will be favorites for lead actor, and Snook will be submitted in the lead drama actress category for the first time this year.

    Check out our weekly recaps of Succession here, and remember Logan Roy — whose fate was hidden with the codename “Larry David” — with our wrap-up of all his best quotes.

