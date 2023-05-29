Succession may be over, but you can listen to Nicholas Britell’s devastating, screeching score and stare off into the sunset with Kendall Roy forever. To coincide with the show’s finale, Britell has revealed the Season 4 score in full, which you can stream below.

At 25 tracks, the final Succession soundtrack includes recurring melodies, like the show’s theme song and end credits, as well as music from specific moments in Season 4 — like Shiv’s resignation to Tom that “We gave it a go,” Logan’s impassioned (if not unsettling) “Pirates” speech at the offices at ATN, and Connor’s rightful proclamation that his siblings are nothing but “Needy love sponges.”

“The score for Season 4 represents the culmination of my musical vision for Succession,” Britell said in a statement. “With its depths of pathos and its simultaneous capacity for comic absurdity, Succession has presented me with a truly extraordinary story to underscore. The 25 pieces on this album are a final summary of my music and of the sound I’ve created for the show. Working on Succession has meant so much to me, and I will forever be grateful to Jesse Armstrong, HBO, and our remarkable cast and crew.” The soundtrack marks the first release on the composer’s own label, Lake George Music Group.

Succession: Season 4 (HBO Original Series Soundtrack) Artwork:

Succession: Season 4 (HBO Original Series Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. Succession (Main Title Theme) – Orchestral Intro Version

02. Langsam – “We Gave It a Go”

03. End Credits – Vivace Appassionato in G Minor

04. Lento Nobile + Lento Pizzicato

05. Allegro Bellicoso – “Pirates”

06. Lamentoso – “Needy Love Sponges”

07. Minuet in C Minor – English Horn – “I Need You”

08. Phone Call

09. Piano Solo + Elegy for Orchestra – “Logan’s Return”

10. Lamentoso – Clarinets, Piano, Pizzicato Strings

11. End Credits – “Action That”

12. Pianos + 808 + Beat – “Welcome Home”

13. Marcato e con Forza

14. A Piacere di Nuovo

15. Interlude – Ricercare – “On the Lot”

16. Minuet in C Minor – Strings and Viola Solo

17. Andante Espressivo – String Orchestra – “Number One Boy”

18. “My Dear, Dear, World of a Father”

19. Molto Grave – Recessional

20. Elegy – Strings

21. Lamentoso – Piano, Oboes, Strings

22. Allegro in F Minor – Arrival at Waystar

23. It’s Done

24. Succession – Andante Risoluto

25. End Credits – Choir and Orchestra – “With Open Eyes”