Agust D’s D-Day Album Review — Part 2: Stanning BTS Podcast

This week on Stanning BTS, the Agust D (SUGA of BTS) D-Day album review party continues!

Hosts Kayla and Bethany are back to wrap up their analysis of Agust D’s D-Day, running through the music, production, and lyrics of the second half of the project: “SDL,” “Polar Night,” “Interlude : Dawn,” “Snooze,” and “Life Goes On.” (For a breakdown of the track “People Pt. 2,” check out this recent episode!)

If you missed their review of the first four songs of D-Day, check out last week’s episode here.

Join Kayla and Bethany as they wrap up their review of Agust D/SUGA’s D-Day, then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

In the past, Bethany and Kayla have supported Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month for May’s Charity of the Month. This year, though, they wanted to change it up and draw attention to Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Skin Cancer is the most common type of cancer, but, fortunately, it’s also the most preventable. The easiest way to prevent it is to wear sunscreen and protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses. Wearing sunscreen every day will substantially reduce your risk factor. And, yes, its even necessary on cloudy days!

To find out more about preventing skin cancer and to help spread awareness, visit the Skin Cancer Foundation.